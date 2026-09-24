Jordan Seeks To Expand Tourism Presence In Japanese Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen on Thursday launched the official program of the Jordanian delegation's visit to Japan with a series of high-level meetings with key figures and institutions in Japan's tourism and travel sector, aimed at strengthening Jordan's presence in the Japanese market and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The meetings were attended by Jordanian Ambassador to Japan Nasser Al-Sherida and members of the Jordanian Embassy team, along with members of the Jordanian tourism delegation, including Hani Al-Dabbas, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Jordan Hotels Association and a member of the Jordan Tourism Board's Board of Directors, and Nabih Ria, President of the Jordan Inbound Tourism Association.

The delegation's first day included meetings with senior representatives of JTB Corp., one of Japan's leading travel and tourism companies, and the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA).

The discussions focused on opportunities to enhance cooperation and increase the number of Japanese tourists visiting Jordan.

Hijazeen and the delegation also took part in the Meeting of Tourism Ministers and the International Meeting of Tourism Leaders, which brought together ministers, policymakers and representatives of international tourism organizations.

The meetings seek to advance Jordan-Japan tourism relations beyond traditional promotional activities toward more effective partnerships, while highlighting Jordan as a destination for cultural, religious and tourism experiences in the Asian market.

The first day concluded with the delegation's participation in an official reception ceremony.

The Jordanian delegation is scheduled to continue its meetings with tourism-sector stakeholders, airlines and Japanese media organizations, with the aim of opening new avenues for cooperation and further promoting Jordan as a tourism destination in Japan.

//Petra// MF