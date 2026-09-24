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Palestinian Killed, Several Critically Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza


2026-09-24 03:08:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- A Palestinian was killed and several others were critically injured on Thursday when Israeli warplanes struck a vehicle in the Al-Baidar area, southwest of Gaza City, according to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA).

WAFA reported that an Israeli warplane targeted a civilian vehicle, killing one Palestinian.

After the victim's relatives managed to transfer his body to another vehicle, Israeli forces struck them again near the U.S. pier in the Sheikh Ajleen neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The second strike left several relatives of the deceased with critical injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, two other Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks targeting areas in the central Gaza Strip.

//Petra// MF

MENAFN24092026000117011021ID1111712454



Jordan News Agency

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