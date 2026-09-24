Unified Admission Results Announced For Public Universities For 2026/2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- The Unified Admission Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development on Thursday announced the unified admission results for students nominated to enroll in Jordanian public universities at the bachelor's degree level for the 2026/2027 academic year.

A total of 71,014 students submitted valid unified admission applications and paid the application fee. Of these, 46,355 students, or 65 percent, were nominated for admission, while 24,686 students, or 35 percent, were not nominated.

Compared with the previous two academic years, the unit said that 66,148 students submitted valid applications for the 2024/2025 academic year, of whom 44,925, or 68 percent, were admitted, while 21,223, or 32 percent, were not. For the 2025/2026 academic year, 74,521 students applied, with 46,566, or 62 percent, admitted and 27,955, or 38 percent, not admitted.

The unit noted that more than 56 percent of admitted students were nominated for one of their top five choices. The admission rate among students in the vocational track (BTEC system) stood at 74 percent, while it reached 66 percent among students in the academic track, including 58 percent in the health field.

Text messages containing admission results were sent to students' mobile phone numbers on Thursday evening. Results are also available through the unit's website,, using the student's national number or seat number. For the first time, the results were also made available through the Sanad application.

The unit said software had been prepared to allow both students nominated for admission and those not nominated, including students who were not admitted to their selected choices, to submit transfer applications containing three choices, provided they meet the minimum competitive admission scores for the requested majors.

Transfer applications will be accepted from Saturday morning until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, for four categories of students: those who obtained the Jordanian General Secondary Education Certificate (Tawjihi) in 2026; students who obtained the certificate in previous years and wish to improve their grades; students who obtained the Arab General Secondary Education Certificate in 2026; and students who obtained foreign secondary education certificates in 2026.

Transfers will not be permitted to medicine, dentistry, Doctor of Pharmacy, or pharmacy programs, and will also be subject to the availability of vacancies in the requested major.

Starting Sunday morning, Sept. 27, and until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, electronic applications will also be open for children of Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians who meet the requirements for passing the 2026 summer general session or the 2025 supplementary session, provided they hold the identification card issued by Jordan's Civil Status and Passports Department for children of Jordanian women.

Meanwhile, electronic transfer applications for students benefiting from the Royal Scholarship for members of Jordan's tribal communities in Badia schools and schools serving special circumstances will be accepted from Monday morning, Sept. 28, until 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

The transfer process covers all majors except medical programs medicine, dentistry, Doctor of Pharmacy and pharmacy in accordance with the minimum competitive admission scores approved for the current academic year.

The unit said the lowest competitive admission scores accepted across all universities were 97.6 percent for medicine, 97.4 percent for dentistry, 97 percent for Doctor of Pharmacy, and 95.4 percent for pharmacy.

//Petra// MF