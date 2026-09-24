Concierge Physical Therapists Partners With Merion Cricket Club To Bring On-Site Physical Therapy To Members

MENAFN - GetNews)"Concierge Physical Therapists"Concierge Physical Therapists has partnered with Merion Cricket Club (MCC) in Haverford, PA, bringing on-site physical therapy to club members. Doctors of Physical Therapy provide individualized care for injury recovery, prevention, mobility, and athletic performance. Eligible members can use some commercial insurance and Medicare Part B for covered services. MCC joins more than 20 private clubs nationwide offering members convenient access to high-level physical therapy.

HAVERFORD, Pa. - September 24, 2026 - Concierge Physical Therapists is pleased to announce a new partnership with Merion Cricket Club, bringing convenient, high-level physical therapy services directly to the club and its members.

Through the partnership, Merion Cricket Club members will have access to Doctors of Physical Therapy (DPTs) providing individualized, one-on-one care focused on rehabilitation, injury prevention, mobility, and athletic performance. Eligible services may be covered by members' commercial health insurance plans and Medicare Part B, allowing members to access their physical therapy benefits without having to leave the club.

Merion Cricket Club joins a growing network of more than 20 private clubs nationwide partnering with Concierge Physical Therapists to provide members with access to high-level physical therapy and wellness services.

Care Delivered by Doctors of Physical Therapy

Concierge Physical Therapists' Doctors of Physical Therapy provide individualized care designed around the needs of active individuals. Whether recovering from an injury, returning to sport, or looking to maintain mobility and physical performance, members receive care tailored to their goals and lifestyle.

Services may include:



Orthopedic and sports rehabilitation for injuries and post-operative recovery

Injury prevention and movement assessments designed to identify potential areas of concern before they become injuries

Sports-specific rehabilitation and performance care for activities including tennis, squash, golf, and other recreational sports

Trigger Point Dry Needling to releave tight irritable muscles

Mobility, strength, and balance programs designed to support long-term health and an active lifestyle One-on-one physical therapy with Doctors of Physical Therapy in the convenience of the club setting



“We are excited to partner with Merion Cricket Club and bring our model of high-level, individualized physical therapy directly to its members,” said Bryan Williams of Concierge Physical Therapists.“Our Doctors of Physical Therapy provide the expertise and personalized attention members deserve, while our on-site model makes exceptional care convenient and accessible.”

Expanding Access to High-Level Physical Therapy

The partnership reflects a growing interest among private clubs in providing comprehensive health and wellness services as part of the member experience. By bringing physical therapy directly to the club, members can receive care in an environment that is convenient and closely connected to their active lifestyles.

Concierge Physical Therapists currently works with more than 20 private clubs across the country, providing members with access to Doctors of Physical Therapy for rehabilitation, injury prevention, mobility, and performance care. Eligible members can utilize their existing commercial insurance and Medicare Part B benefits for covered physical therapy services.

Private Club Partnership Opportunities:

Private clubs interested in offering on-site physical therapy provided by Doctors of Physical Therapy to their membership are invited to contact Concierge Physical Therapists to learn more about the partnership model.

Contact: Bryan Williams, Concierge Physical Therapists

...

About Concierge Physical Therapists

Concierge Physical Therapists provides individualized physical therapy, sports rehabilitation, injury prevention, and performance services through partnerships with private clubs and organizations nationwide. The company's model also brings Doctors of Physical Therapy directly to patients homes is a fee for service model.