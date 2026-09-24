Neidig-IT Promotions & Marketing Previews Upcoming Legacy And Roots Black History Month Collection, Set For December Release

MENAFN - GetNews)""Legacy and Roots was created to honour the people whose courage, sacrifice, and vision made the future possible for the generations that followed. Every design carries a story, and every piece is a reminder that heritage is something we carry forward and pass on. We wanted this collection to speak to that with the seriousness and pride it deserves." - Spokesperson, NeiDIG-IT Promotions & Marketing, LLC"NeiDIG-IT Promotions & Marketing, LLC has previewed its forthcoming Legacy and Roots Black History Month Collection, a line of original graphic apparel celebrating heritage, resilience, education, pride, unity, and Black excellence. The collection will be released in December 2026 ahead of Black History Month in February 2027, with a portion of proceeds set to be directed to a youth-focused community partner.

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 24, 2026 - NeiDIG-IT Promotions & Marketing, LLC today previewed its forthcoming Legacy and Roots Black History Month Collection, a line of original graphic apparel that celebrates heritage, sacrifice, resilience, education, pride, unity, and Black excellence. The collection will be released in December 2026, ahead of Black History Month in February 2027, and is designed to give supporters an expressive, considered way to honour the past and speak to the future.

Every design in the collection represents a story worth remembering. The courage of ancestors. The strength of generations who refused to give up. The responsibility to keep moving forward. Across the pieces in Legacy and Roots, the collection honours the people who fought, sacrificed, learned, led, created, and opened doors so that future generations could dream bigger and reach higher.

Legacy and Roots also looks toward the future. The collection speaks directly to the next generation with a message of purpose. Invest in your mind. Believe in yourself. Embrace your heritage. Build something that will outlive you. The designs are created to be worn with pride and to carry that message into the everyday moments in which identity is affirmed and passed on.

The company has structured the collection so that a portion of proceeds will be donated to youth programs delivered by an African-American community organisation, with the specific partner to be confirmed and formally announced ahead of the December release. The commitment reflects the company's belief that a collection built around legacy and future generations should tangibly support the young people who will carry that legacy forward.

Legacy and Roots joins the company's growing catalog of original themed collections, each designed with intention and grounded in a story worth telling. It sits alongside recent releases such as the Fight Together Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, currently available now, and reflects the company's continuing focus on apparel that pairs strong original design with meaningful community impact.

Further details on the Legacy and Roots Black History Month Collection, including the confirmed partner organisation and specific launch date, will be shared in the weeks ahead. Customers and community organisations interested in staying informed can visit the company's storefront at NeiDIG-ITPM or follow the company on social media for updates.

About NeiDIG-IT Promotions & Marketing

NeiDIG-IT Promotions & Marketing, LLC is a promotions and marketing company specialising in original graphic design for custom apparel. The company designs and sells original themed collections through its online storefront, and creates custom design projects for community organisations, youth programs, and other clients. NeiDIG-IT Promotions & Marketing serves men, women, and youth with purpose-driven apparel that pairs creative design with community impact. More information is available at neidig-itpm.

CONTACT:

@neidigpm