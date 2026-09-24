Marc Toomey, CEPA, Publishes“Life Is Full Of Exits,” An Exit Planning Guide For Business Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)""The owners who plan for how it ends generally walk away with a lot more than the ones who don't." -- Marc Toomey, CEPA, co-founder of Pantheon Group and author of Life Is Full of Exits"Marc Toomey, CEPA, co-founder of Pantheon Group, has published "Life Is Full of Exits." It's a practical guide to exit planning for business owners, affluent families, and professional athletes, and it covers risk management, tax efficiency, and capital preservation. It's available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback.

Phoenix, Arizona - September 24, 2026 - Marc Toomey, CEPA, co-founder of Phoenix-based advanced planning firm Pantheon Group, has published "Life Is Full of Exits," a new ebook for business owners, affluent families and professional athletes approaching a major financial transition. The book is organized around risk management, tax efficiency and capital preservation, the three areas Toomey and his team focus on with clients at Pantheon Group. It is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.

"Life Is Full of Exits" grew directly out of Toomey's client work. Most financial planning, he argues, is built around accumulation: save more, invest more, watch the number grow. The moments that decide a financial life - a business sale, a liquidity event, the handoff of a family enterprise to the next generation - get almost none of that same planning. The book walks through the risks hidden inside those moments (tax, liquidity, concentration and what Toomey calls personal-dependency risk) and lays out the five-step process he and his Pantheon Group co-founder, Eric Palmer, use with clients: clarify the exits, diagnose the risk and tax exposure, design a structure, coordinate implementation with a client's existing advisors, then monitor the plan as circumstances change. For professional athletes and NIL earners, a growing part of Toomey's client base, the book applies the same process to a different problem: turning a handful of peak-earning years into capital that has to last the rest of a career and beyond.

The title carries a second meaning for Toomey, who pitched at the University of Connecticut's Avery Point program before finishing his college career at the University of Hartford. "Every outing ends one of a handful of ways, and so does every business," Toomey said. "The owners who plan for how it ends generally walk away with a lot more than the ones who don't. That was true on the mound, and it's true at the closing table."

Toomey wrote the book as an introduction, not a technical manual, aimed at readers who have never approached exit planning as its own discipline. "Most of the damage I see isn't a bad decision," he said. "It's no decision, made too late to do anything about. If this book gets one more owner thinking about their exit five years earlier than they otherwise would have, it did its job." Readers can find more of Toomey's writing at his website, marctoomey, and learn about his work with Pantheon Group's clients at pantheongroup/marc-toomey.

About Marc Toomey

Marc Toomey, CEPA (Certified Exit Planning Advisor), is the co-founder of Pantheon Group, an advanced planning firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. He works with business owners, affluent individuals and families, and professional athletes and NIL earners on exit planning, risk management, tax efficiency and capital preservation, using insurance-based strategies to manage the risks that come with a major financial transition. Before financial services, Toomey played college baseball at the University of Connecticut's Avery Point program and at the University of Hartford, where he earned his degree in 2008.

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About Pantheon Group

Pantheon Group is an advanced planning firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, built around a single idea: life is full of exits. The firm helps business owners, affluent families, and professional athletes exit assets tax-efficiently while managing risk and preserving capital, working entirely in the fixed insurance and annuity product space alongside each client's existing advisors. Learn more at pantheongroup.