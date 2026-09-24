CD Bioparticles Announces Comprehensive Line Of Exosomes Detection Solutions To Advance Extracellular Vesicle Research

MENAFN - GetNews) CD Bioparticles announces a new line of Exosomes Detection tools.

New York, NY, United States - September 24, 2026 - CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio with a comprehensive line of Exosomes Detection tools. These new assay kits can support researchers in the characterization, quantification, and analysis of extracellular vesicles (EVs), and can facilitate exosome research across a range of applications, including biomarker studies, disease research, diagnostics development, and drug delivery.

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles, typically measuring between 30 and 150 nanometres, that are released by various cell types. They contain a variety of biological molecules, including proteins, lipids, messenger RNAs (mRNAs), microRNAs (miRNAs) and other functional components. Given their pivotal function in intercellular communication and their potential applications in drug delivery, regenerative medicine, diagnostics, and biotechnology research, the accurate detection and characterization of exosomes is paramount for assessing their quality, quantity, and biological properties.

The isolation, detection and quantification of exosomes are essential for their potential applications. There are numerous methods available for the isolation and detection of exosomes. Conventional methods include ultracentrifugation (considered the gold standard), precipitation, immunoaffinity, and size exclusion chromatography, whereas microfluidic-based separation techniques, including nano-biosensors, lab-on-chips, and nanoplatforms, are being studied to develop next-generation, highly efficient separation methods.

Research in this field is growing, as exosomes have the potential to serve as diagnostic biomarkers for several diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes. This is due to various biomarkers, such as CD63, CD81, CD151, CD9, GPC, as well as several proteins, HSP70, and HSP90, being expressed on the surface of exosomes. Exosomes could also act as therapeutic agents against various diseases, including liver disorders, kidney dysfunctions, skin burns, cancer, central nervous system diseases, diabetes, and as therapeutic cargo delivery agents. Various studies suggest that exosome-derived microRNAs, such as miR-587, miR-298, miR-4443, miR-450-2-3p, miR-21, miR-4454, miR-125b, miR-223, miR-29, miR-103, miR-107 and let-7, could act as diagnostic markers and therapeutic agents.

CD Bioparticles' newly launched exosome detection products can help researchers to investigate exosome-related components and evaluate extracellular vesicles for use in subsequent experimental procedures. For example, CD Bioparticles offers the 96-well ELISA CD9/CD63/CD81 Exosome Assays. These ELISA assays use a time-resolved immunofluorescence detection technique to measure the abundance of CD9, CD63 or CD81 proteins, which are specifically associated with exosomes, in biological fluids. They can provide clear and consistent results through a simple, four-step fluorescent detection process. Similar to a traditional ELISA, they don't require sample lysis, instead directly detecting target molecules using fluorescently labelled antibodies. This assay is particularly well-suited to human extracellular vesicle samples.

These new products can provide researchers in oncology, biomarker discovery, and nanomedicine with reproducible, high-sensitivity workflows. To learn more about CD Bioparticles' exosome detection products, please visit .

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.