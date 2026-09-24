Creative Diagnostics Expands Quality Control Portfolio With Advanced Endotoxin Removal Kit For Biopharmaceutical Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, is pleased to announce the expansion of its testing portfolio with the high-efficiency Endotoxin Removal Kit (Cat. No. CD-LAL32). Rigorously tested to meet strict bioprocess quality standards, this new product enables researchers and biomanufacturers to effectively eliminate endotoxin contamination from therapeutic proteins, nucleic acids, and biological samples.

Endotoxin, also known as lipopolysaccharide (LPS), is a component of the cell wall of Gram-negative bacteria and plays an important role in bacterial pathogenicity. It is an amphiphilic molecule composed of three structural domains: a polar heteroglycan (O-antigen), a core oligosaccharide and a non-polar lipid group known as lipid A, which anchors the endotoxin to the bacterial outer membrane. Endotoxins are highly pyrogenic and immunogenic; even in trace amounts, they can trigger an immune response in the human body, leading to fever and septic shock.

Endotoxins are the primary cause of this pyrogenic reaction in contaminated pharmaceuticals, formulation components, and medical devices. The high mortality rate associated with endotoxin-induced shock is a significant clinical challenge, particularly for frail and immunocompromized patients. In addition to their harmful effects, endotoxins may also alter the results of in vivo and in vitro studies conducted in preclinical research.

Contamination of biologics with endotoxins can occur through various sources, including raw materials such as water and excipients, culture media, additives, serum, equipment, containers, packaging systems, and the expression systems used during the manufacturing process. Therefore, alongside final product release testing, it is crucial to monitor raw materials and intermediates at critical stages of the manufacturing process to minimize and eliminate endotoxin contamination.

Creative Diagnostics' newly launched High-Efficiency Endotoxin Removal Kit is specifically designed for the efficient removal of endotoxin contamination from biological samples. It can be used to remove endotoxins from a wide range of sample types, including protein therapeutics, monoclonal antibody drugs, therapeutic vaccines, small-molecule chemical drugs, proteins, peptides, antibodies, polysaccharides, plasmids, and other biopharmaceuticals.

The kit utilizes a highly efficient, endotoxin-specific adsorbent ligand that can bind to and remove endotoxins efficiently and selectively. It is ideal for removing endotoxins from biopharmaceuticals, including proteins, antibodies, polysaccharides and plasmids. Under appropriate operating conditions, the endotoxin removal medium can be reused for at least five cycles.

The kit offers several performance advantages, such as preserving the biological activity of most sample types while minimizing its impact on sample integrity. It has a binding capacity of over 2,000,000 EU/mL and ensures high removal efficiency; endotoxin levels in the sample can be reduced to below 0.1 EU/mL after removal.

This new kit supports researchers seeking to reduce endotoxin contamination in biological and biochemical samples. To learn more about the Endotoxin Removal Kit or to request a quote, please visit Creative Diagnostics' Product Page at .

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.