Seopush Launches Self-Service Link Building Platform With Full Order Reporting For Freelancers And Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)"The SEOPush services, where users place orders and download backlink reports."SEOPush has launched a self-service platform that lets freelancers, agencies and small business owners order backlinks and SEO campaigns directly, with a detailed report for every order and no subscription model.

London, United Kingdom - September 24, 2026 - SEOPush, an online link building platform, has announced the launch of its self-service service at seopush. The platform is aimed at freelancers, SEO consultants, agencies and small business owners who manage their own search engine optimisation and want direct control over the links built for their websites.

Link building remains one of the main factors in how websites rank in search results, but for many small businesses it has traditionally meant monthly agency retainers with limited visibility into the work carried out. SEOPush was developed to offer an alternative model, where users choose the specific services they need, place orders themselves and receive a full record of what was delivered.

Once an order is completed, users can download a CSV report listing each link created, including the URL, domain, Domain Authority score, link type and anchor text. Reports carry no SEOPush branding, which allows freelancers and agencies to use them with their own clients.

The platform offers more than 25 link types, including links from domains with Domain Authority ranging from 30 to above 70, Web 2.0 blogs,.EDU links and wiki articles. Users can also order multi-tier SEO campaigns, where the SEOPush team handles the full process based on a target URL and keywords. A feature called SEO Link Pyramid allows users to build a second layer of links pointing to links they have already acquired.

The service operates on a pay-as-you-go basis rather than a subscription. Users add funds to their account and spend them as needed, and the platform is available in both English and Spanish.

"Most small business owners we spoke to did not know what they were paying for when they outsourced link building," said Carlos Cabezas Lopez, founder of SEOPush. "We wanted to build something where every order can be checked line by line, and where the customer decides the pace and the budget."

SEOPush also supports resellers through MyRankFlow (myrankflow), a white-label platform for agencies that want to offer link building under their own brand.

About SEOPush

SEOPush is a self-service link building platform based in the United Kingdom, founded in 2005. It provides backlinks, Web 2.0 blogs and managed SEO campaigns to freelancers, agencies and business owners through an online dashboard. The company's mission is to make link building transparent and accessible, giving every customer a complete report of the work delivered on their behalf.