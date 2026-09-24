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JBL India And Repindia Travel Across India To Capture The Sounds Of Celebration With 'Sounds Festive'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, September 24, 2026: JBL India has launched 'Sounds Festive', a festive music campaign conceptualised by RepIndia, bringing together music, regional cultures and traditional sounds from across the country. The campaign features singer Divyam Sodhi and music producer Khwaab, who travel across India to discover and record the sounds that define its biggest festivals, collaborating with regional artists and traditional instrumentalists to transform these sounds into contemporary musical tracks.
Every Indian festival has a sound that often arrives before the celebration itself. The rhythm of the chenda signals Onam, the beat of the dhol and the call of the tutari announce the arrival of Bappa, while the dhaak marks the beginning of Durga Pujo. 'Sounds Festive' sets out to capture these familiar sounds at their source, meeting the people and communities who keep these musical traditions alive and bringing them together through a shared love for music. At each destination, Divyam and Khwaab spend time engaging with the local culture before collaborating with regional musicians to create a track inspired by the spirit of the festival. Divyam lends his vocals while Khwaab brings the sounds together through production, creating a musical interpretation that retains the character of each tradition while giving it a contemporary expression.
The journey began in Kerala for Onam, where the duo collaborated with actor and rapper Neeraj Madhav and local chenda players to create a new version of the Onam song 'Thi Thi Thara'. The campaign then travelled to Maharashtra for Ganesh Chaturthi, where vocalist Rohit Raut joined Divyam and Khwaab alongside local tutari and dhol players for 'Pehlo Naman', a musical welcome to Bappa. For Durga Pujo in West Bengal, the campaign brought together singer Ananya Chakraborty, the dotara and the dhaak to create a track rooted in the sounds of Bengal. The Punjab chapter, featuring the region's musical traditions, is set to release around Diwali.
Through 'Sounds Festive', JBL India and RepIndia explore how music can connect people, places and traditions showing that while celebrations may take different forms across the country, the emotions they evoke can be universally understood.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
Every Indian festival has a sound that often arrives before the celebration itself. The rhythm of the chenda signals Onam, the beat of the dhol and the call of the tutari announce the arrival of Bappa, while the dhaak marks the beginning of Durga Pujo. 'Sounds Festive' sets out to capture these familiar sounds at their source, meeting the people and communities who keep these musical traditions alive and bringing them together through a shared love for music. At each destination, Divyam and Khwaab spend time engaging with the local culture before collaborating with regional musicians to create a track inspired by the spirit of the festival. Divyam lends his vocals while Khwaab brings the sounds together through production, creating a musical interpretation that retains the character of each tradition while giving it a contemporary expression.
The journey began in Kerala for Onam, where the duo collaborated with actor and rapper Neeraj Madhav and local chenda players to create a new version of the Onam song 'Thi Thi Thara'. The campaign then travelled to Maharashtra for Ganesh Chaturthi, where vocalist Rohit Raut joined Divyam and Khwaab alongside local tutari and dhol players for 'Pehlo Naman', a musical welcome to Bappa. For Durga Pujo in West Bengal, the campaign brought together singer Ananya Chakraborty, the dotara and the dhaak to create a track rooted in the sounds of Bengal. The Punjab chapter, featuring the region's musical traditions, is set to release around Diwali.
Through 'Sounds Festive', JBL India and RepIndia explore how music can connect people, places and traditions showing that while celebrations may take different forms across the country, the emotions they evoke can be universally understood.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
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