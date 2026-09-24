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KLH Aziznagar Brings Global Experts Together To Explore AI And Industrial Iot Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 24 September 24, 2026: KLH Aziznagar inaugurated the IEEE International Conference on AI and Security for Industrial IoT Systems (AI-SIIS 2026) today. The three-day conference, scheduled to conclude on September 26, brings together researchers, industry experts, academicians and students to explore how artificial intelligence can improve the security and reliability of connected industrial systems.
The conference has drawn strong research interest, with 886 papers submitted and 187 accepted. Of these, 123 papers have been registered for presentation. More than 100 participants, including speakers and attendees, are expected over the three days.
Technically co-sponsored by the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES), with WE Hub as its knowledge partner, the conference features technical sessions and expert discussions on cybersecurity, intelligent sensors, robotics and the Industrial Internet of Things. The programme also explores AI applications in smart healthcare, energy systems, autonomous transport, smart cities and environmental monitoring, with an emphasis on responsible deployment.
Distinguished speakers include Juan José Rodríguez-Andina of the University of Vigo, Spain; Stamatis Karnouskos of SAP, Germany; Jan Haase of Nordakademie University of Applied Sciences, Germany; Kavinga Upul Ekanayaka of ACCLER, Sri Lanka; Preeti Bajaj, Chair-Elect of the IEEE India Council; and Ashish Singhal, Chair of the IEEE Student Activities Committee.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, said,“AI-SIIS 2026 brings global research and industry perspectives to our campus. We hope the exchange of ideas will lead to meaningful collaborations and inspire students and faculty to develop secure, practical solutions for an increasingly connected world.”
The conference is convened by Dr. Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia under the guidance of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar, with support from faculty and staff. By hosting international forums such as AI-SIIS 2026, KLH gives students and faculty opportunities to engage with global experts, pursue interdisciplinary research and address real-world challenges.
The conference has drawn strong research interest, with 886 papers submitted and 187 accepted. Of these, 123 papers have been registered for presentation. More than 100 participants, including speakers and attendees, are expected over the three days.
Technically co-sponsored by the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES), with WE Hub as its knowledge partner, the conference features technical sessions and expert discussions on cybersecurity, intelligent sensors, robotics and the Industrial Internet of Things. The programme also explores AI applications in smart healthcare, energy systems, autonomous transport, smart cities and environmental monitoring, with an emphasis on responsible deployment.
Distinguished speakers include Juan José Rodríguez-Andina of the University of Vigo, Spain; Stamatis Karnouskos of SAP, Germany; Jan Haase of Nordakademie University of Applied Sciences, Germany; Kavinga Upul Ekanayaka of ACCLER, Sri Lanka; Preeti Bajaj, Chair-Elect of the IEEE India Council; and Ashish Singhal, Chair of the IEEE Student Activities Committee.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, said,“AI-SIIS 2026 brings global research and industry perspectives to our campus. We hope the exchange of ideas will lead to meaningful collaborations and inspire students and faculty to develop secure, practical solutions for an increasingly connected world.”
The conference is convened by Dr. Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia under the guidance of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar, with support from faculty and staff. By hosting international forums such as AI-SIIS 2026, KLH gives students and faculty opportunities to engage with global experts, pursue interdisciplinary research and address real-world challenges.
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