Stephanie Vrakas Bagshaw Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of TIMAC AGRO USA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) READING, Pa., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIMAC AGRO recently announced the appointment of Stephanie Vrakas Bagshaw as Chief Executive Officer for its United States subsidiary as of September 2026. She will lead the company's next phase of development in the U.S., with a focus on growth, customer proximity and operational excellence.

“The U.S. is an important market for TIMAC AGRO and one where we see significant potential for further development. Stephanie brings strong experience in leading businesses, driving growth and strengthening execution, together with a deep understanding of the U.S. market. Her appointment will help us build on what has already been achieved and take TIMAC AGRO USA into its next phase. I am very pleased to welcome her to TIMAC AGRO,” said Guillaume Jouslin de Noray, CEO of TIMAC AGRO International.

Stephanie Vrakas Bagshaw brings more than 15 years of experience in business leadership, strategy and growth across U.S. and global industrial businesses. She has led regional and global businesses of up to $350 million, with responsibilities spanning business performance, strategic marketing, innovation, pricing and cross-functional leadership.

Most recently, Vrakas Bagshaw served as Global Market Leader for Personal Protection, Nomex® and Kevlar® at Arclin. Before joining Arclin, she spent five years at DuPont in global and North American market leadership roles for Nomex® and Kevlar®, including leadership of the thermal industrial segment and global marketing competency. Previously, she held business development roles at Arkema and began her career at DuPont as a research chemist, Six Sigma Black Belt and product development specialist. She is also a named inventor on patents involving soil-conditioning and crop-protection technologies, bringing relevant experience at the intersection of materials science, product development and agriculture.

Vrakas Bagshaw holds an MBA in Strategic Management from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Delaware, and a B.S. in Chemistry from Bryn Mawr College, Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to join TIMAC AGRO USA and to have the opportunity to lead the business at such an important stage in its development. My first priority will be to spend time with our teams, in our operations and in the field, and seek input from growers and partners. I look forward to building on the experience and expertise already in place and working together to unlock the opportunities ahead of us in the U.S. market,” said Stephanie Vrakas Bagshaw, CEO of TIMAC AGRO USA.

With a renewed focus on growth, TIMAC AGRO USA will build on the operational strength established under the leadership of Jacob Tanis IV, who has held key roles with the company for more than 20 years. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Tanis will remain central to TIMAC AGRO USA's success, drawing on his extensive experience, deep industry knowledge and trusted relationships with employees and partners to guide the company's continued growth and expansion in the U.S. market. He will oversee industry, procurement and raw materials, supply chain, quality, safety and retail sales.

About TIMAC AGRO USA

Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, the company combines local manufacturing, agronomic expertise and scientific innovation to develop solutions that support soil health, plant nutrition and animal productivity.

As a subsidiary of Groupe Roullier, TIMAC AGRO is part of a global agricultural organization founded in 1959 and recognized for continued innovation in technological nutrition for soils, plants and animals. In the U.S., TIMAC AGRO USA operates manufacturing and production facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, Illinois and Georgia, including operations for its biostimulant and dry fertilizer lines. Its U.S. presence also includes Rainbow Plant Food granulation plant in Americus, Georgia.

With a mission to help agricultural customers meet tomorrow's challenges today, TIMAC AGRO USA combines innovative technologies with local agronomic expertise. Its nationwide network of field representatives works directly with farmers and specialty crop growers, retailers, distributors and research partners to develop solutions tailored to local needs and advance productive, sustainable agriculture.

For more information, visit us.timacagro.com and follow @TimacAgroUSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. To grow your career with a certified Great Place To Work® employer, check out TIMAC AGRO USA openings.

About TIMAC AGRO

TIMAC AGRO, the historic business of Groupe Roullier, was founded in 1959 in Saint-Malo, France. It is the global leader in innovation in soil nutrition, plant nutrition, biostimulants and animal nutrition. Today, TIMAC AGRO operates 39 subsidiaries, employs 7,400 people and runs 87 industrial units worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Christina Faller Associate Marketing Manager... us.timacagro.com