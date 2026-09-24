TEXAS' PREMIER NEW YEAR's EVE TRADITION: EMERALD CITY ANNOUNCES 'ROCK THE '27' @ MARRIOTT DALLAS/ALLEN CONVENTION CENTER

Emerald CIty's ROck the 27 NYE Party

After more than a decade of consecutive sold-out celebrations, North Texas' ultimate party band is back with a high-octane, non-stop New Year's Eve experience.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emerald City Band has officially announced its milestone New Year's Eve celebration, "ROCK THE '27," returning to the Marriott Dallas/Allen Convention Center at Watters Creek.Marking over a decade and a half of consecutive sold-out events since 2010, the annual celebration has grown into one of North Texas' most prominent holiday traditions, drawing thousands of attendees from across the region for a night of live entertainment, immersive production, and community festivity.Known for high-octane stage production and dynamic live arrangements, the Emerald City Band will once again curate the multi-hour entertainment experience. The annual gathering has historically served as a major regional economic and hospitality driver for the Allen and greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, filling local hotel blocks and hospitality venues as guests ring in the new year."This event has become an incredible tradition for North Texas audiences," said a representative for the production. "Year after year, the community comes together to experience a world-class production and now its coming to Allen, and we are thrilled to bring an entirely new level of energy for the 2027 celebration."Planning and production for "ROCK THE '27" are currently underway, featuring custom stage designs, immersive visual elements, and expanded hospitality and VIP packages for attendees.For additional details regarding event schedules, VIP experiences, and hotel accommodation packages, visit ECNYE.About Emerald City BandEmerald City Band has performed around the world and at the White House, sharing the stage and performing alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Oprah Winfrey, Mark Cuban, Keith Urban, Michael McDonald, Mariah Carey, and Justin Timberlake. For decades, the ensemble has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, high-energy musical productions for public concerts, galas, and landmark celebrations nationwide.

Janie Wiechecki

Emerald City Band

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Emerald City's Rock the '27 New Years Eve Party, Texas #1 Party

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TEXAS' PREMIER NEW YEAR'S EVE TRADITION: EMERALD CITY ANNOUNCES 'ROCK THE '27' @ MARRIOTT DALLAS/ALLEN CONVENTION CENTER News Provided By Emerald City Band September 24, 2026, 18:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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