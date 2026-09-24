A $55B Vanguard Bond Fund Manager Says 'No Time To Be A Hero' As Treasury Yields Spike Across The Curve



Top asset managers are prioritizing capital preservation and low-risk asset-backed debt over aggressive macroeconomic positions.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields around 5% are creating buying opportunities, top fund managers say. Fund managers are exercising restraint toward AI-driven corporate debt issues and favoring mortgage-backed and short-term assets instead.

Amid surging yields on long- and short-term U.S. government fixed-income assets, senior bond fund executives overseeing nearly $700 billion are taking a defensive stance, Reuters reported.

Instead of making aggressive macroeconomic calls, asset managers are hunting for higher-quality, selective opportunities to protect capital. The benchmark Bloomberg Aggregate Index has slipped 1% this year, marking its weakest performance since 2022.

"It's time to be selective, conservative, and pick your spots carefully," Narayan, co-head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard Group and a senior portfolio manager of the Vanguard Short-Term Investment Grade Fund, told Reuters in an interview.

"This is not the time to be a hero," Narayan, who co-heads the $55-billion fund, added.

Shift Toward Short-Term And High-Quality Holdings

Prominent asset managers are shifting toward shorter-dated paper and premium corporate debt, aiming to secure yield while curbing downside exposure as volatility rises.

Narayan added he prefers high-quality, diversified short-term holdings, such as asset-backed securities, investment-grade corporate bonds, and agency mortgage-backed securities.

Similarly, Julian Potenza, portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, explained that his strategy centers on short-term, high-quality spread assets while keeping credit risk near historical lows. He noted that "boring credits are not awful at this point".

PIMCO Sees Opportunity In Asset-Backed Debt

Dan Ivascyn, chief investment officer at PIMCO, which runs the largest U.S. bond fund, pointed to geopolitical tension in the Middle East and heavy artificial intelligence capital expenditure as key macro factors creating wider outcome ranges.

Speaking to Reuters, Ivascyn noted that while corporate bonds currently look richly valued, opportunities exist in residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed debt, and longer-term Treasuries.

Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Credit, told Reuters that current market conditions necessitate disciplined risk management rather than broad credit purchases. Peters is also expanding allocations to residential mortgage-backed securities while maintaining caution elsewhere.

Yield Curve Dynamics, Macro Pressures, And Corporate Debt

Treasury yields across key tenors-including 2-year, 10-year, and 30-year paper-have risen as long-dated U.S. borrowing costs reached their highest levels in over two decades. Ten-year Treasury yields last hovered near 5%, reflecting market concern about fiscal deficits and sticky inflation expectations.

Pramod Atluri, portfolio manager at Capital Group, described his approach to Reuters as a "gradual contrarian," highlighting value in longer-dated Treasuries as rates have moved higher. He noted that "if you're not being paid to take risk, you shouldn't be taking risk in a core bond portfolio," warning that positions can be quickly unwound due to political shifts.

Moreover, recent calls from Federal Reserve officials supporting the latest rate hike and demands for more have fanned higher-for-longer inflation fears.

The U.S. yield curve continues to experience volatility due to rising crude oil prices and federal budget deficits.

Meanwhile, yields on corporate debt face distinct upward pressure from a massive wave of corporate debt issuance tied to artificial intelligence capital expenditures. Tech hyper-scalers and corporations are coming to market with jumbo bond offerings to finance AI infrastructure, significantly increasing bond supply.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.1%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost 0.1% amid 'bullish' sentiment. Meanwhile, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) traded 0.4% lower amid 'neutral' sentiment.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.4% amid 'bullish' sentiment.

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