PROLLENIUM® Spotlights The Future Of Regenerative Aesthetics At Aesthetic Next 8.0 And Chateau Prollenium Dallas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLLENIUM, a global leader in aesthetic innovation, brought clinical education, regenerative aesthetics and injectable technique to Dallas through two distinct industry experiences: Aesthetic Next 8.0 and Chateau Prollenium Dallas. Across both events, leading PROLLENIUMfaculty delivered live demonstrations and hands-on education designed to translate emerging science and advanced techniques into everyday clinical practice.

At Aesthetic Next, PROLLENIUM® PACE trainers Heather Zade and Erin Lucie led two educational sessions for attending health care professionals. Zade - owner and CEO of Adora Aesthetics, and recently named The Medical Aesthetic Provider of the Year at Aesthetic Next 8.0 - led The Art of Lips: Live Demo, showcasing Revanesse® Lips+. Erin Lucie, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, owner of Luminate Clinic, led PDRN and The VAMPTM Advanced Glow Experience, presented by PROLLENIUM®. The session explored the science behind PDRN, including sourcing, formulation quality, concentration and protocol strategy, followed by a live demonstration highlighting how VAMPTM Advanced can be incorporated into existing treatment protocols.

Chateau Prollenium Dallas extended the educational experience beyond the congress floor through an invitation-only evening designed around clinical artistry, facial balance and product science. Held under The Reserve, an equestrian-inspired concept celebrating precision and craftsmanship, the evening featured a live masterclass with world-renowned plastic surgeon and and owner of Beverly Hills Aesthetic Surgical Institute, Dr. David Saadat, including demonstrations with Revanesse® Versa+, Revanesse® Lips+ and VAMPTM Advanced. Built into the experience was an interactive facial-balance session called Anatomy of Balance, and a hands-on look at PROLLENIUM®'s product science and manufacturing in the Performance Lab, each designed to give providers techniques and insights they could put to work the next day.

“As interest in regenerative aesthetics continues to grow, education is critical to helping providers separate emerging trends from meaningful clinical innovation,” said Kaitlin Daley, Global Head of Marketing at PROLLENIUM®.“Through Aesthetic Next and Chateau Prollenium Dallas, we created an environment designed for direct exchange between faculty and practitioners to explore the anatomy of aging, the importance of comprehensive facial assessment, and how both HA injectables and innovations in regenerative science play an important role in optimizing patient outcomes.”

The Dallas activations reflect PROLLENIUM®'s continued investment in provider education through PACE and immersive educational experiences that connect clinical science, technique and real-world practice.

For more on PROLLENIUM®'s education programs and product portfolio, visit .

About PROLLENIUM®

Founded in 2002, PROLLENIUM® is a science-first innovator in facial regenerative aesthetics and skin technologies. PROLLENIUM® is one of the select few manufacturers to have received FDA and Health Canada approval for its state-of-the-art facilities and combines advanced R&D, high-quality manufacturing, and deep expertise in medical aesthetics. Aesthetic professionals trust PROLLENIUM® brands in over 60 countries.

About VAMPTM Advanced

VAMPTM Advanced developed by PROLLENIUM®, is a breakthrough skin revitalization treatment powered by polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) and a unique blend of essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and non cross-linked low molecular weight hyaluronic acid. Designed for professional use, VAMPTM Advanced is carefully formulated to improve skin hydration and elasticity while reducing visible signs of aging. Proudly manufactured in North America in facilities meeting GMP standards, VAMPTM Advanced represents PROLLENIUM®'s continued commitment to science-driven, next-generation aesthetic solutions.

Media Contact

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at