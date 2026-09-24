INDEPENDENT COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATES MICHELIN KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four Standout Independent Collection Properties Earn Coveted Recognition

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICHELIN, the global authority on luxury and fine dining, has announced the latest edition of its MICHELIN Key Hotels List with four standout Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts recognized amongst the best in the world. The Whitney Hotel, a stylish boutique hotel in Boston; The Rittenhouse, an experiential icon in Philadelphia; The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, a beloved historic hotel in El Paso; and Whiteface Lodge, a luxury all-suite resort in Lake Placid were each honored with One MICHELIN Key.

The MICHELIN Key Hotels celebrates a curated selection of properties that offer exceptional experiences and services, as judged by Michelin's expert inspectors. Hotels are evaluated on a range of criteria, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting. The number of keys awarded reflects the hotel's level of excellence.

“Recognition on the MICHELIN Key Hotels List for these properties speaks to the passion of our teams and their dedication to an exceptional guest experience,” said Dani Elhachem, managing partner and COO of HHM Hotels.“As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, this honor signifies our long-standing commitment to excellence, and we're proud to keep raising that standard.”

Each recognized property reflects the spirit of Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, offering guests locally inspired experiences that showcase the vibrant character of their destinations. The Whitney Hotel brings a fresh energy to Boston, pairing sleek contemporary style with its history. The Rittenhouse remains one of Philadelphia's most sought-after hotel experiences, delivering refined luxury and service at every turn. The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park stands as a beloved El Paso landmark, blending southwestern warmth and hospitality with its glamorous Hollywood past. Whiteface Lodge echoes the Gilded Age grandeur of the Adirondacks' historic Great Camps.

For more information on the Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts portfolio, please visit the website. For the full list of MICHELIN Key Hotels, see here.

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The Rittenhouse, a beacon of luxury in Philadelphia The Plaza Pioneer Park, a historic luxury hotel in El Paso, Texas

CONTACT: Taylah Broadley Independent Collection 347.934.7369 ic@20twostudio.com