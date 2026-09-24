Italian Design Workshop Launches To Help Americans Make Italy Part Of Their Lives

Francesco Nocerino, principal of Italian Design Workshop

New advisory firm guides Americans through every stage of Italian property ownership

- Francesco Nocerino, principal of Italian Design Workshop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Italian Design Workshop, LLC, a first-of-its-kind Italian property ownership advisory and architectural firm, has launched to help Americans confidently make Italy a part of their lives.

Today, Italian Design Workshop launched to help second-home buyers, retirees, investors, and families by serving as a trusted advisor throughout the entire property ownership journey. The company provides a single, trusted source of guidance throughout the process, with local expertise, trusted relationships, and hands-on guidance.

"Our goal is to make owning property in Italy feel clear, personal, and achievable,” said Francesco Nocerino, principal of Italian Design Workshop.“Whether people are looking for a seasonal retreat or a long-term home abroad, we tailor every step of the journey to making Italy feel truly special”.

Italian Design Workshop serves as a global concierge, identifying the right region and property, architectural design, renovation planning, permitting, contractor management, construction oversight, and property support.

With deep roots in Italy and extensive experience working in the United States with American clients, Nocerino brings a unique understanding of both Italian building practices and the expectations of American property owners abroad. As a registered architect in Italy, he provides the architectural and project leadership needed to guide clients through the complexities of purchasing, designing, and renovating property abroad.

Italian Design Workshop was founded on the premise that there is no single definition of an Italian life. The company's role is to help each of its clients create their own. For more information about Italian Design Workshop, click here.

About Italian Design Workshop, LLC

Italian Design Workshop, LLC is a first-of-its-kind Italian property ownership advisory and architectural firm helping Americans confidently own and enjoy property in Italy. Serving as a trusted advisor and on-the-ground partner, the company guides clients throughout the ownership journey, from identifying the right community and property to architectural design, renovation, permitting, contractor management and long-term ownership support. Italian Design Workshop helps clients build their own version of life in Italy, whether for a few weeks each year, several months each season or a lifetime. For more information, visit .



Mark Tedeschi

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Italian Design Workshop Launches to Help Americans Make Italy Part of Their Lives News Provided By True North Brand Group September 24, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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