MARJORIE WALDO, PRESIDENT & CEO OF ARTS GARAGE, NAMED FINALIST IN 2026 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

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Marjorie Waldo

Waldo Recognized in "Female Executive of the Year – Government or Non-Profit" Category

- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts GarageDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO of Arts Garage, a nonprofit multidisciplinary visual & performing arts center in Downtown Delray Beach, has been named a finalist in the Female Executive of the Year – Government or Non-Profit – 11 to 2,500 Employees category of the 23rd annual StevieAwards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is one of the world's premier awards programs recognizing the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs and employees, as well as the organizations they lead.Finalists were chosen from more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals around the world, based on the average scores of more than 190 professionals serving on seven specialized juries. All finalists will ultimately receive Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Awards, with the results to be announced during the awards banquet on November 16, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City."I'm proud to be named a finalist alongside such a remarkable group of women leaders," said Waldo. "I am fortunate to lead an organization that brings acclaimed artists from across the country to audiences from near and far, supported by a dedicated staff, talented artists and generous patrons who make Arts Garage such a special place. This recognition reflects the work we do together every day to build a cultural arts hub where great artists and audiences meet.”Waldo has led Arts Garage since November 2016. She took the helm during a period of financial distress, which she has called "a turnaround business in the truest sense." She eliminated the organization's debt, diversified its revenue streams and rebuilt trust with donors and stakeholders. Today, Arts Garage presents more than 300 programs a year to over 31,000 patrons from nearly 150 cities across 18 states and generates an estimated $3.8 million in local economic impact each year.In 2024, when statewide cultural funding shifted, Waldo rallied the community behind Arts Garage through a Call to Action campaign that brought donors and civic leaders together. Programming and staff stayed in place. In December 2025, the Delray Beach City Commission voted to allocate $275,000 to support Arts Garage through summer 2027, a testament to the city's confidence in the organization and its leadership.Waldo has also expanded Arts Garage's reach to audiences of every age. The Kimmel Family Series offers free weekday field trips for local public school students and has reached more than 2,400 elementary students in its first two years. PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp gives young people ages 8 to 15 hands-on training from working theatre professionals. The Artists-in-Residence (AiR) Series offers master classes, workshops and free performances for youth, underserved community members and lifelong learners. In December 2025, Arts Garage launched the Senior Series, which brings improv and dance to older adults in senior centers and senior living communities, including select memory care settings, and has since engaged more than 1,000 participants.Arts Garage marked its 15th anniversary this year, for which Palm Beach County issued a proclamation recognizing Waldo's leadership. The venue has been named Guide to Florida's Best of Florida winner for Theatre Venues three years running, in 2024, 2025 and 2026, and won the 2025 Boca Raton Readers' Choice Award for Art Gallery. Waldo was recognized in Boca Magazine's 2026 Best of Women in Business, and Arts Garage holds a 2026 Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a 2026 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid.She has also become a leading voice for the arts sector. Waldo hosts Culture Under Fire, a podcast about the economic, educational and human impact of the arts, and regularly advocates for the arts before local officials and state leaders. Most recently, she presented at the 2026 Florida Governor's Conference on Tourism on how year-round arts programming drives local economies.To learn more about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, visit: .About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.

Melissa Perlman

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MARJORIE WALDO, PRESIDENT & CEO OF ARTS GARAGE, NAMED FINALIST IN 2026 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS News Provided By BlueIvy Communications September 24, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, World & Regional



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