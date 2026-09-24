Palestine President Denounces 'Genocidal War', Reaffirms Two-State Solution

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday denounced what he termed a“genocidal war” in Gaza by Israel, while reaffirming his commitment to a two-state solution recognising Israel's right to exist in peace.

He said Palestinians seek“a democratic state that respects the rule of law and human rights, a non-militarised state that lives in security and peace alongside the state of Israel”.

Abbas accused Israel of unleashing“a genocidal war that has created an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, where a massive attack has killed about 70,000 people in response to the October 7, 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that left over 1,000 dead.

He alleged that Israel was attempting to force Palestinians out of the West Bank through“a malicious colonial scheme”, but declared firmly:“We will not leave our homeland.”

Denied a US visa to attend in person, Abbas addressed the UN General Assembly via video, his speech projected on two giant screens before world leaders.

He spoke hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to address the Assembly. Outside, rival groups of demonstrators expressed support for Israel or condemned it, amid tight security.

Abbas welcomed US President Donald Trump's initiative to set up the Board of Peace with several Muslim countries to rebuild Gaza after disarming Hamas and securing Israel's withdrawal.“Regretfully, we have not seen any of this materialise on the ground,” he said.

He denounced terrorism and anti-Semitism, saying:“We hate it.” He urged the international community to stand steadfast behind the two-state solution, warning that Israel's actions were undermining it.

“The danger is no longer limited to undermining the two-state solution and preventing the realisation of the Palestinian state,” Abbas said,“but it has now come to threaten the very life and existence of the Palestinian people on their homeland.”