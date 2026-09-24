Tripura Sets Up 1,110 Arogya Mandirs To Strengthen Healthcare Network: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state government is setting up Arogya Mandirs across the state to provide basic medical services to people promptly, while efforts are also being made to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in rural and urban areas.

After inaugurating a newly constructed polyclinic at Arundhutinagar, on the outskirts of Agartala, the Chief Minister said on Thursday that already 1,110 Arogya Mandirs have been set up across the state.

Along with this, improved medical infrastructure is being developed in various district hospitals and referral hospitals, he added.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, inaugurated five more urban Arogya Mandirs virtually on Thursday.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated Urban Arogya Mandirs at Radhanagar, Jagaharimura, Ujan Abhaynagar, Dhaleshwar and Ramakrishna Shivalaya Ashram, all in West Tripura district.

The 12-room urban polyclinic at Arundhutinagar was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the newly constructed polyclinic.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saha said the state government has accorded the highest priority to the development of health infrastructure and improving medical services for the people.

"There has been a huge improvement in the infrastructure of various hospitals. As a result, the number of patients referred from the state to outside the state has reduced by 80 per cent. In 2023, the number of referred patients was 555, while in 2026, the number of patients referred so far is 161. The state government is trying to ensure that patients from the state do not have to go outside the state for better treatment," he added.

The Chief Minister said that satellite health centres established in the hilly areas of the state have been playing an important role in providing healthcare services to people living in remote areas.

"In the rural hospitals of the state, doctors, health workers and ASHA workers are playing a significant role in providing medical services to the people," he added.

CM Saha said that the telemedicine system has also played an effective role in providing better treatment and healthcare services in the state.

To further strengthen the system, a state-of-the-art telemedicine studio will be set up at the GBP Hospital, he added.

"Along with the telemedicine system, the e-Sanjivani system is also playing an effective role," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government is working on the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has developed an Integrated Health Management System (IHMS) to further improve medical management in the state.

"Initiatives have also been taken to develop the state as a tourism health hub by further improving the state's tourism and health infrastructure," CM Saha said.

Rajya Sabha Member Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, State Director of National Health Mission Saju Wahid A, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Director of Health Department Debashree Debbarma and others were present on the occasion.