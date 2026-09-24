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Dubai Fountain Shows Resume With Adjusted Presentation After Sheikh Ahmed's Passing

Dubai Fountain Shows Resume With Adjusted Presentation After Sheikh Ahmed's Passing


2026-09-24 02:44:43
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Shows were paused following the announcement of official mourning period in the emirate after the passing of the Dubai royal
    By: Waheed Abbas

    The Dubai Fountain has resumed its performances with an adjusted presentation that reflects the solemnity of the ongoing mourning period, after being paused following the announcement of official mourning in Dubai for the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

    An Emaar spokesperson confirmed that the show is running at a lower volume with a reduced soundtrack until the mourning period ends.

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    "Dubai Fountain was paused following the announcement of official mourning in Dubai for the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It has now resumed with an adjusted presentation that reflects the solemnity of the ongoing mourning period,” Emaar said in a statement.

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    Dubai declared an official 10-day mourning period beginning on Monday, September 21, with flags flown at half-mast across the emirate.

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Khaleej Times

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