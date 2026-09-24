Butchery Temporarily Shut In Abu Dhabi Due To Risks To Public Health

Authorities in Abu Dhabi shut down 'Ahalalraya butchery' temporarily due to its risks to public health, the Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said on Thursday.

The establishment was found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Capital and posed a risk to public health. The administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation, fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practising the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

Adafsa stated that the administrative closure was issued due to its risks to public health and failure to implement effective corrective actions, requiring immediate intervention to protect consumer health.

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The Authority encourages the public to report any violations in food establishments, such as non-compliance or suspected food contamination, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number at 800555. Adafsa's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the safe delivery of food to all community members in Abu Dhabi.

Last month, Adafsa shut down 'So Great Restaurant' temporarily for failing to abide by food safety rules. A branch of The Lassi shop has also been administratively closed by authorities in the Capital for posing a risk to public health. The outlet was closed after the outlet's food control report indicated that the administrative closure decision was issued due to repeated food safety. It also failed to implement effective corrective measures, making immediate intervention necessary to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

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