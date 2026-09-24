Dubai Firms Get 60 More Days On Suspended Customs Duty Cases

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Customs has extended by a further 60 days the period during which customs duties remain suspended on goods imported for re-export, temporarily admitted or moved in transit, taking the total to 180 days.

The decision applies to suspended duty statuses that expire after February 27, 2026, and up to October 31, 2026.

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Dubai Customs said the decision aims to reduce the financial and administrative burden on customers, keep supply chains running and support the smooth flow of trade amid current operational challenges.

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The extension applies to three categories - import for re-export, temporary admission, and transit in all its forms. The additional 60 days start from the date the original suspension period expires.

Under the notice, Dubai Customs may extend the period again in line with its approved controls and procedures. Any such extension will remain in force until a later customs notice suspends or ends it.

The notice took effect on the date of issuance and will be applied temporarily to the customs declarations it covers. The relevant departments have been told to take the necessary steps to implement it.

The latest notice follows Customs Notice No. 12/2026, issued in June, which first extended deadlines for suspended duty cases.

A total of 6,613 companies benefited from a 120-day extension for customs declarations covering import for re-export, temporary admission and all types of transit, and Dubai Customs said at the time that the measures could be extended under a subsequent notice.

The extension formed part of a wider package of economic support measures. The package also allowed customs duties to be paid in instalments and cut financial penalties by 80 per cent, providing more than Dh79 million in liquidity to 428 companies. Other measures extended the transit period from 30 to 90 days and allowed consignments to enter through Khorfakkan, Fujairah and the Hatta Border Crossing for onward road transport under the customs guarantee system.

Dubai Customs also introduced its Green Corridor, a route linking the emirate with Oman through Hatta. Between March 1 and June 30, more than 203,242 containers and over 3.16 million tonnes of goods worth Dh33.9 billion, from 188 countries, passed through it, the authority said.

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