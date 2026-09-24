Hamilton Gives Thumbs Up To Abu Dhabi F1 GP Despite Iran Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lewis Hamilton said he hopes that this year's Formula One world championship will conclude with its two races as scheduled in the Middle East despite the continuing conflict.

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabia grands prix were scrapped earlier this season due to the start of Israel and the United States' war with Iran.

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The seven-time world champion said he believed "things seem to be okay out there" and added that he trusted the judgement of Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in making the right decisions.

Speaking in Baku ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a country that borders Iran, Hamilton said he had always enjoyed going to the races in Qatar, scheduled for November 29, and Abu Dhabi, on December 6.

"Personally, I want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” said the Ferrari driver.

"From what I have read, things seem ok out there, but I don't have all the information and I don't know what the risk levels are.

"I trust Stefano to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we go there."

A back-up plan to stage a season-ending race in Imola in Italy has been put in place.

Most members of the F1 circus, a 2,000 strong group of teams, media and officials, have expressed a wish to avoid travelling to the final races. A decision is expected by mid-October.

'Races should be longer'

Hamilton also spoke out against Formula One's decision to reduce the maximum distance of a grand prix from 305 kilometres to 290 next season.

The decision was made in relation to the planned evolution of the hybrid power unit from a 50-50 split between engine and battery now to 58-42 next year and 60-40 in 2028 at the request of drivers.

"I don't really know anything about it or any of the reasons behind it," he said.

"But I think the races should be longer because they are physically easier than ever before.

"So, I don't think shortening makes much sense.

"This weekend, we have tyre compounds that can pretty much all do the race distance here.

"And we have a lot of races where it's only a one-stop. It's not particularly challenging.

"For me, there's been many races where I wish we had more laps so it's the opposite that I would be asking for – which is longer races, to be honest.

The 41-year-old veteran of 394 grands prix said he felt the sport should make greater demands of the drivers, not fewer.

"This is supposed to be a sport that's the most physically and mentally demanding," he said.

"But there are some that are just so hot that ultimately you are on the edge. Singapore? Malaysia? That's where you want to see athletes, right? Just on the edge."

Compatriots George Russell of Mercedes and world champion Lando Norris of McLaren were less concerned.

Russell suggested trimming a few laps would have little real impact while Norris said it was a "good compromise".

"We need to make our sport better and rely more on driving, rather than who can look after their battery the best,” he added.

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