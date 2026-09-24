Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys 6 Houthi Missiles Brief Alert Issued In Makkah

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments in the US-Israel-Iran war.]

Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles on Thursday after issuing warnings for several regions including Makkah, as the Iran-backed group ramps up attacks on the Kingdom.

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The missiles were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government since 2015 against the Houthis said six ballistic missiles had been intercepted, and destroyed thwarting attacks on Taif and Yanbu."Escalations and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki in a series of posts on X.

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Brief alerts

Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi Civil Defence had issued a brief series of alerts including one for Makkah, home to Islam's holiest sites, with separate warnings for the Red Sea governorate of Yanbu as well as the Taif, Jeddah and Tabuk regions.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, alerts have often preceded attacks by the Houthis.

On September 16, Riyadh accused the group of targeting Makkah for the first time since 2017 with a drone that was downed, an accusation the Houthis denied. "The security of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims is a red line, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures against the Terrorist Houthi Militia," al-Maliki then said.

A few days later, the group attacked the Saudi capital Riyadh, the first in years, marking a new escalation in the conflict.

What to do if you receive a warning message

Residents in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom's visitors are urged to follow the following instructions in case they receive a security alert from the National Early WArning Platform for Emergencies:

Remain calm and follow official instructions. Immediately go to the nearest safe place (inside a building or a room away from windows) and stay there until the danger passes. Do not leave your home or building until the danger passes. Stay away from open areas, windows, and glass, and do not stand in balconies or roofs. If you are outdoors, enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier. Avoid crowds or going to dangerous areas, and refrain from taking photos. If you receive the warning message while driving, pull over to the side of the road away from bridges and high-rise buildings. If you notice any danger, call the emergency number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 998 in the rest of the Kingdom. Follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities through official channels.

(With inputs from AFP)

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile targeting Riyadh intercepted, destroyed Saudi-led coalition says intercepted, destroyed missile fired by Houthis toward Riyadh Saudi Arabia says Houthis target Makkah, warn of 'red line' amid attacks

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