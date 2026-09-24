Qatar Takes Legal Action Against 388 Sites Violating Outdoor Work Ban

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Qatar's Ministry of Labour has closed 388 that were found to be in violation of the ban on work in open areas during summer to protect workers from heat stress.

The violations were recorded between June 1 and September 15.

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Legal action was taken against these establishments, after which decisions were made to close those work sites for three days in accordance with established procedures.

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The ministry said this demonstrates its commitment to enforcing the law and taking firm action against practices that could endanger workers' health and safety.

The authority also noted that the decision is meant to act as a deterrent. It added that there will be no leniency towards violations that endanger the safety of workers or do not follow approved protection requirements.

The UAE also implements a similar policy every year called the midday break. The policy, which runs from June 15 to September 15 every year, prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3pm, helping protect outdoor workers during the hottest part of the day.

Qatar extends remote work for majority of government staff UAE heat stress policy: Annual midday work break policy ends on September 15 UAE midday break: Violators face up to Dh50,000 fine, file suspension, legal action

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