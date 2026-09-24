Palestinian Musician Turns 14-Year-Old Lyrics Into Two Songs For September 25
Masaha Oula is performed by Syrian actress and singer Amal Arafa, while Lebanese actress and singer Stephanie Atala performs Masaha Tenyeh. Both songs use words written by comedian Alaa Abu Diab, but Suleiman composed separate melodies for them.Recommended For You
The idea began 14 years ago, when Abu Diab shared the lyrics in a Facebook post. Suleiman, a friend of the comedian, turned them into a song and recorded it with singer Therese Suleiman.
Earlier this year, he returned to the lyrics and wrote a new composition. He set it aside, then later revisited the words and composed them again, having forgotten the music he had already written. The result was a second song with its own melody and character, according to the release announcement.
Rather than choose between the two, Suleiman decided to release both. Arafa and Atala, who come from different generations, each bring their own interpretation to the words.
The songs will also have separate music videos directed by Elie Fahed. Masaha Oula and Masaha Tenyeh, along with their videos, are scheduled for release across major digital platforms on September 25.ALSO READ
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