Secretary-General Of Cooperation Council Discusses With Pakistani Foreign Minister Ways To Enhance Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Mr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, discussed today with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs, ways to enhance relations between the Council and Pakistan.

During the talks, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Free Trade Agreement between the two sides was also discussed, in addition to exchanging views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and topics of mutual interest.