Saudi Arabia Intercepted 6 Ballistic Missiles Launched By The Houthi Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, announced that six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group towards the cities of Taif and Yanbu in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed.

Al-Maliki explained, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency today, that the Saudi air defenses thwarted the attempt to target the cities of Taif and Yanbu, affirming that the escalation and violations by the Houthi group will be dealt with firmly.

Earlier today, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced that the danger had passed in Yanbu Governorate, Jeddah Governorate, Tabuk region, Mecca city, and Taif Governorate.