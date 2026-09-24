Secretary-General Of GCC, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Boosting Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, met on Thursday with Pakistani Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, they discussed the free trade agreement between the two sides, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.