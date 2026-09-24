CNN, MS NOW, Politico Request Court Hearing After White House Access Denied

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: CNN, MS NOW and Politico requested an urgent court hearing on Thursday after their reporters were barred from the White House despite a judge's order that their access be restored.

"This morning journalists from each of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico attempted to enter the White House and were turned away," the news outlets said in a court filing.

"Plaintiffs respectfully request that the Court set a hearing by videoconference or teleconference as soon as possible."