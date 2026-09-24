Berlin Confirms Withdrawal From Race To Host Summer Olympics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Berlin on Thursday confirmed its withdrawal from the race be part of Germany's bid to host the summer Olympics and Paralympics, leaving only Munich and the western Rhine/Ruhr region as potential hosts.

The Berlin senate confirmed the withdrawal at a press conference in the German capital on Thursday, a day after reports emerged the city would no longer take part.

"Today is a sad day for Berlin, because the Olympic and Paralympic Games would have been a tremendous opportunity -- for Berlin, for East Germany, and for future generations," Berlin mayor Kai Wegner told reporters.

On Saturday, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) will make a call on a preferred region as part of a bid to the International Olympic Committee to host one of the 2036, 2040 and 2044 Summer Games.

Berlin was one of the three remaining regions in the race after Hamburg's withdrawal, however support to host the games in the German capital flatlined after elections last Sunday.

Elif Eralp, the lead candidate for the far-left Die Linke which topped the polls, said Monday she did not support a bid for Berlin to host the Games.

"Naturally, political stability was a key concern for the leading sports associations," Wegner said.

"When Ms. Eralp stated that the bid was effectively off the table... the leading sports associations made it clear: we cannot give you our approval under these circumstances.

"I deeply regret this."

Kaweh Niroomand, the head of the Berlin bid, said: "We simply could not offer the political stability required."

On Tuesday, a DOSB evaluation committee had ranked the Munich and Rhine/Ruhr bids highly, with the Berlin bid coming in third place.

Hamburg withdrew in May after failing to win support at a public referendum.

The summer Olympics have been held on German soil twice. Berlin hosted the Games in 1936 with Germany then under Nazi leadership, while Munich played host to the 1972 Games, then as part of West Germany.