Qatar Welcomes Resumption Of Diplomatic Relations Between The Kingdom Of Belgium And The Republic Of Rwanda

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomes the joint decision by the Kingdom of Belgium and the Republic of Rwanda to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies, and considers it a positive step that reflects the two countries' commitment to overcoming differences through dialogue and mutual understanding.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Doha hosted, in June 2025, the first meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, as part of the State of Qatar's efforts to bring the two sides' perspectives closer together. The meeting opened the door to direct dialogue and paved the way for subsequent meetings and communications that led to the resumption of diplomatic relations. The Ministry also expresses the State of Qatar's appreciation for the two countries' recognition of its role in this process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commends the constructive spirit demonstrated by both sides in addressing differences and clearing up misunderstandings, and expresses the State of Qatar's hope that the resumption of diplomatic relations will open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries, in a manner that supports peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm belief that direct dialogue and diplomatic means represent the optimal path for resolving differences between states, and affirms the State of Qatar's continued support for all efforts aimed at bringing perspectives closer together and resolving disputes through peaceful means.

Qatar diplomatic relations Belgium Rwanda