UK Bond Sell-Off Seizing Control Of Britain's Budget

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The global bond rout is tearing through Britain's public finances and the Chancellor is losing his grip on the budget before he's even stood up to deliver it, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations as gilt yields surge back towards a 19 year high.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the yield on 10 year UK government bonds climbs to 5.38%, within a whisker of last week's peak, with barely five weeks until John Healey presents his budget on 28 October.

The sell-off is global. The 30 year US Treasury yield has hit 5.444%, its highest since 2004, as inflation fears driven by the energy shock ripple through every major debt market.

Gilts are among the most exposed. The 10 year yield has risen by around 1.3 percentage points since Labour took office in July 2024, and the UK now spends roughly GBP 200bn a year on debt interest.

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Analysts estimate soaring borrowing costs have already wiped out more than half of the roughly GBP 24bn cushion Rachel Reeves built against the fiscal rules in March. Healey has vowed to meet those rules with a margin for uncertainty, though it's widely expected to be far smaller.

Timing makes matters worse. The Office for Budget Responsibility builds its forecasts on gilt market expectations taken during a confidential reference window, and the current turbulence could fall squarely inside it.

The Bank of England is edging towards tightening as well. Bank Rate stands at 3.75% after a split vote this month, with three policymakers pushing for a hike. Inflation reached 3.1% in August and the Bank expects it to top 4% early next year.

Its chief economist now warns the longer energy prices stay high, the more likely rates will have to rise. Markets put the odds of a November hike at around 67%.

Mortgage holders are already exposed, with lenders repricing fixed deals ahead of any rate move, piling pressure on a government pledged to ease the squeeze on living costs.

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