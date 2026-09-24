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Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center, New Landmark For Science, Cultural Tourism
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – The Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center will open on Sept. 25, offering an immersive destination that combines aerospace science, cultural tourism, education and leisure. Visitors can explore space through interactive experiences while learning about the development of human spaceflight and China's achievements in aerospace.
As a new hub for aerospace science and patriotic education in Binzhou, the center features a professional, systematic, and immersive aerospace science education system, making it a premier venue for youth study tours. Covering 9,456 square meters, with nearly 15,620 square meters of exhibition space, the center features a Visitor Service Center and five themed exhibition areas: Planet Paradise, Beyond the Dome, Interstellar Voyage, Touching the Stars and Mars Base.
Designed for visitors of all ages, the center will provide aerospace science education, immersive experiences, family activities and study tours, adding a new destination for science and cultural tourism in Binzhou.
As a new hub for aerospace science and patriotic education in Binzhou, the center features a professional, systematic, and immersive aerospace science education system, making it a premier venue for youth study tours. Covering 9,456 square meters, with nearly 15,620 square meters of exhibition space, the center features a Visitor Service Center and five themed exhibition areas: Planet Paradise, Beyond the Dome, Interstellar Voyage, Touching the Stars and Mars Base.
Designed for visitors of all ages, the center will provide aerospace science education, immersive experiences, family activities and study tours, adding a new destination for science and cultural tourism in Binzhou.
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