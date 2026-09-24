Discovery 2026 Short Duration LP Raises The Maximum - $35 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield, on behalf of Discovery 2026 Short Duration LP (the“Partnership”), is pleased to announce the Partnership raised the maximum proceeds of $35 million upon its second & final closing of the initial public offering of Class A and Class F units.

The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian gold mining companies.

Middlefield is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 73 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for approximately $3 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was co-led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and included BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CI Investment Services Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

For further information, please visit our website at or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your CIRO registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision