Alterra IOS Expands Houston Presence With 4 Industrial Outdoor Storage Acquisitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisitions strengthen the firm's footprint across one of the country's leading industrial markets, growing the Houston portfolio to 39 properties







HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS (“Alterra”), a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector that has acquired more than 500 sites nationwide, today announced the acquisition of four IOS properties in the Houston metropolitan area. Collectively, the new properties comprise 12.2 usable acres and 119,808 square feet of accompanying warehouse space, bringing Alterra's total portfolio across the Houston metro area to 39 properties spanning 338.2 usable acres.

Each site is located within key industrial submarkets with convenient access to major highways and transportation networks. Three of the newly acquired properties are fully leased to companies in occupational safety, construction and equipment rental. The transactions strengthen Alterra's presence in one of the nation's largest industrial and logistics markets while advancing the firm's long-term strategy of acquiring mission-critical IOS properties in proximity to the infrastructure that powers freight movement, equipment storage, fleet parking and last-mile operations.

“Houston continues to be a target market for Alterra IOS, supported by the fastest-growing major container port in the country over the past decade and its deep ties to the energy, construction and manufacturing sectors that drive consistent demand for IOS,” said Bo Ricks, Vice President of Acquisitions at Alterra IOS.“We remain focused on expanding our presence in supply-constrained corridors where we can continue to grow alongside our national tenant base.”

The four properties are strategically located throughout the Houston metropolitan area near a network of interstate highways and logistics hubs. As the industry's largest owner and operator of industrial outdoor storage properties in the United States, Alterra leverages its vertically integrated investment, development and operating platform to acquire well-located, low-building coverage properties in dense, infill markets where proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users supports long-term tenant demand and operational value. Property-specific details are summarized below:



5800 Surrey Square Street, Houston: The property comprises 5.4 usable acres with 69,908 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located 11 miles from Downtown Houston, the property offers direct access to I-45, I-610 and U.S. 90, and sits minutes from William P. Hobby Airport. The transaction was brought to Alterra by Zane Carman of Partners Real Estate.



2801 & 2805 Sens Road, La Porte: The property consists of 2.3 usable acres with 30,931 square feet of accompanying warehouse space, with three grade-level doors. Located in La Porte, the property benefits from proximity to the Port of Houston, I-10, SH-225 and SH-146. The property is fully leased to an international occupational safety, testing, inspection and certification service provider. The transaction was brought to Alterra by Luke Hoyl and TJ Giselbach of Virtue Real Estate Partners.



600-610 Aurora Business Park Drive, Conroe: The property features 2.5 usable acres with 9,963 square feet of accompanying warehouse space and three grade-level doors. Sitting north of Houston in Conroe, the property offers convenient access to I-45 via FM 3083, Loop 336 and SH-105. The property is fully leased to a specialty construction contractor. The transaction was brought to Alterra by Avery Levy and Mitchel Becker of Lee & Associates.

8248 Fuqua Street, Houston: The property spans 2.0 usable acres with 9,006 square feet of accompanying warehouse space, along with six grade-level doors and a 35' clear height. Located in southeast Houston, the property offers convenient access to I-45 and Beltway 8, providing connectivity throughout the Houston metro. The property is fully leased to a publicly traded, national equipment rental company. The transaction was brought to Alterra by David McNevin of CBRE.



About Alterra IOS

Alterra's industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management and leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial and outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional approach to its aggregation of mission-critical IOS real estate in the U.S. Over the past ten years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation and logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, infrastructure services, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 500 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026. Alterra IOS's dedicated team of investment, property management, construction and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses on a national level.

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at