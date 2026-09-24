Network API Gateway Market Accelerates As Programmable Telecom Networks Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Network API Gateway Market is projected to reach USD 14.65 billion by 2035, growing at a 36.56% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 4.36 billion, advancing at a 34.32% CAGR, as standardized APIs enable programmable connectivity and new telecom monetization models.

Austin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Network API Gateway Market

The U.S. Network API Gateway Market was valued at approximately USD 0.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 4.36 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 34.32% during 2026–2035. Growth is being supported by programmable telecom networks, standardized API frameworks, 5G deployment, cloud and edge infrastructure, IoT expansion and increasing enterprise demand for secure, scalable access to network capabilities.

Download PDF Sample of Network API Gateway Market @









Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

Telecom Networks Are Becoming Programmable Digital Platforms

The Network API Gateway opportunity is increasingly connected to the transformation of telecom networks from connectivity infrastructure into programmable service platforms. Standardized APIs make it possible for companies and developers to use services such as authentication, location intelligence, quality of service control, device info, and anti-fraud services.

Increasing use of GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA models is making it easier to interoperate and integrate among different telecommunication providers. This leads to a scalable API commercialization environment.

5G is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Network API Providers

The transition toward 5G standalone infrastructure is expanding the number of network functions that operators can expose programmatically. Network slicing, edge computing and ultra-low-latency services require API gateways capable of securely managing access to advanced telecom capabilities.

This creates opportunities for telecom operators, API management vendors and cloud providers to monetize connectivity through programmable services while enabling developers to build applications directly around network functionality.

Authentication, Fraud Prevention and IoT Expand the API Gateway Opportunity

The opportunity is also extending beyond communication APIs. Device verification, SIM-swap detection, identity authentication, IoT connectivity and network-performance information are increasing the relevance of network APIs across financial services, mobility, retail, manufacturing and digital platforms.

This broadens the addressable market from conventional telecom integration toward enterprise security, connected-device management and application-driven network services.

If You Need Any Customization on Network API Gateway Market Report, Inquire Now @

Commercial Findings from the Network API Gateway Market

By API Type, Communication & Messaging APIs Dominated and Device & IoT Connectivity APIs are the Fastest Growing: Communication & Messaging APIs accounted for approximately 29.40% of the market in 2025, supported by demand for programmable voice, SMS, messaging and real-time communication. Device & IoT Connectivity APIs are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.18% during 2026–2035, driven by connected devices, industrial IoT, smart infrastructure, connected vehicles and machine-to-machine communications.

By Network Type, 3G/4G/LTE Networks Dominated and 5G Networks are the Fastest Growing: Networks of 3G/4G/LTE are forecasted to capture a market share of 41.70% in the year 2025, which will be facilitated due to its high installation base and application in enterprise connectivity, IOT, and mobile connectivity. It is anticipated that 5G networks will have the highest CAGR of 43.66%, facilitated by network slicing, edge computing, and programmatic connectivity.

By Deployment, Cloud-Based Dominated and Hybrid is the Fastest Growing: The Cloud-Based Deployment segment held around 52.00% of the market share in 2025 owing to the requirement for scalable and remotely managed API gateways that can operate in the cloud. It is forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 44.30% during 2026-2035 due to the integration of cloud scalability with telecommunication infrastructure.

By Application, IoT & Connected Devices Dominated and Fraud Detection & Authentication is the Fastest Growing: In IoT & Connected Devices, around 31.58% of the market share was held in 2025 due to increasing needs of programmability and connectivity of devices. Among all segments, Fraud Detection & Authentication will hold the fastest CAGR of 41.92%, mainly due to increasing demand for number verification, SIM swap detection and identity verification.

By End User, Enterprises Dominated and Developers are the Fastest Growing: The enterprise category had around 36.20% share of the market in 2025 due to increased adoption of programmable telecommunication capabilities in digital services and business applications. The developer category is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 40.92% between 2026 and 2035 owing to the standardization of APIs of the network.

Regional Telecom Modernization is Reshaping Network API Gateway Demand: The North America region represented around 38.60% share of the total market in 2025 backed by highly developed telecom infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, and programmable network technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of the market with a CAGR of around 40.25% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the rise of 5G infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, and connected devices.

Who Should be Watching the Network API Gateway Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader programmable-network ecosystem, including:

Telecom Operators → Cloud Providers → API Platform Companies → Enterprise Developers → IoT Providers → Digital Service Companies → Cybersecurity Vendors → Fintech Companies → Application Developers

For network API providers, the opportunity extends beyond basic connectivity exposure. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on API security, interoperability, automation, low latency, standardized frameworks, developer accessibility and the ability to monetize network capabilities across multiple enterprise use cases.

Network API Standardization and Programmable Connectivity Shape the 2026 Market

As telecom operators move toward standardized programmable services, technology providers are expanding network API platforms and developer-accessible capabilities.



In 2026, Ericsson continued expanding its network API portfolio to support 5G network exposure, programmable connectivity and enterprise API services. In 2026, Nokia continued strengthening its Network as Code platform, enabling telecom operators to expose authentication, location and quality-of-service capabilities through standardized APIs.

Market Challenge: Expanding Programmable Networks Without Increasing Integration and Security Complexity

The API gateways have to be integrated with the 4G and 5G core networks, authentication services, orchestration platforms, billing systems, and legacy IT environment. Thereby, there is a lot of complexity of integration for operators dealing with mixed infrastructure.

The issues of security, API governance, and interoperability arise due to the need to provide network services for external developers and enterprise applications. Therefore, the operators are facing competition for the ease of integration, security, monitoring, governance, and interoperability of networks.

Buy Full Research Report on Network API Gateway Market 2026-2035 @

Key Companies in the Market :



Ericsson

Nokia

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

AT&T

Verizon Communications

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone Group

Orange

Telefónica

China Mobile

China Telecom

Bharti Airtel

Reliance Industries (Jio)

Singtel

NTT Communications

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud Infobip

CONTACT: About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world. Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315-961-9094 (US)