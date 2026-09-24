Webit Named Dev Agency Of The Year At 2026 European Agency Awards

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Webit is pleased to announce it has been named Dev Agency of the Year at the 2026 European Agency Awards after appearing on the competition's shortlist. The recognition places the Antwerp development agency among this year's European award recipients and draws attention to a model built around a small, experienced team with shared technical responsibility.The judges said the entry showed that "agency excellence is not defined by size." They also pointed to Webit's deep expertise, shared technical ownership and long-term team stability as the qualities that made its submission distinctive and credible.Founded in Antwerp more than a decade ago, Webit operates with a team of five specialists. Each team member can code, including people working across design and project leadership. That common technical foundation is intended to reduce handoff problems and keep decisions close to the people building the work. The agency has also retained its longest-serving team member for 10 years, giving clients continuity across long-running digital projects.The award follows a period in which the agency's work has ranged from commercial platforms to tools developed for public and community use. For Belgian law firm Sue Advocaten, Webit translated changes in legislation concerning sexual-abuse cases into a free, anonymous online calculator. The tool does not require registration or collect user data. It was designed to help people determine whether a case may still be eligible for prosecution before deciding whether to seek legal guidance.Webit has also supported Eleonoor, a Flemish nonprofit that arranges meals for families following the loss of a baby. As the volunteer network expanded across Flanders, coordination through group messages became difficult. Webit built the organization's website and began developing a platform that matches incoming requests with nearby volunteers. Another project, Reset, grew from an early-stage idea into a postpartum fitness platform with more than 5,000 active subscribers.These projects reflect the working approach presented to the European Agency Awards: close involvement by a stable team, direct technical participation across roles and sustained client relationships. Webit's current services include custom websites, web applications, e-commerce development, branding and design. Its work also covers integrations with existing business systems and tailored software intended to reduce repetitive administrative tasks.Community work remains part of the agency's yearly schedule. Webit invites nonprofit organizations to submit a project and selects one organization to receive digital development work at no charge. Recent recipients have included Eleonoor VZW and CAR Ter Eecken VZW, which supports children with learning difficulties.During the finalist announcement, Webit Managing Director Ruben Wouters said, "We are not the biggest agency, and we never set out to be." The 2026 result now gives that position formal recognition from the awards program, with the judging comments focusing on expertise and continuity rather than headcount.More information about Webit and its development services is available at .About WebitWebit is an Antwerp-based development agency specializing in custom websites, web applications, webshop development, branding and design. Founded more than a decade ago, the agency works with a five-person team in which every member has coding knowledge. Webit serves organizations seeking tailored digital products, system integrations and long-term technical support. The agency also selects one nonprofit project each year for pro bono digital development.

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