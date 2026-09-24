MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) CleverTap Appoints Lohran Queiroz as Vice President for Latin America

São Paulo, Brazil, Sept 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform powered by CleverAITM, today announced the appointment of Lohran Queiroz as Vice President for Latin America.







Lohran Queiroz

Based in São Paulo, Lohran will lead CleverTap's growth strategy across Latin America, focusing on expanding the company's regional presence, deepening relationships with customers and partners, and accelerating adoption of CleverTap's AI-powered customer engagement solutions.

Lohran brings more than 15 years of technology industry experience, with a strong track record in sales leadership, go-to-market strategy, regional business expansion, and enterprise customer engagement. Throughout his career, he has helped technology companies scale operations, build high-performing teams, and develop strategic relationships across Latin America. Most recently, Lohran held a leadership role at Oracle.

In his new role, Lohran will focus on expanding CleverTap's footprint across key LATAM markets, strengthening the company's partner and customer ecosystem, and helping brands use data, automation, and AI to deliver more personalized and effective customer experiences. He will also play a key role in driving awareness and adoption of CleverAITM, CleverTap's AI engine for intelligent customer engagement and real-time decisioning.

"Latin America is one of CleverTap's most important growth markets, and we are continuing to invest in the region with strong leadership, dedicated teams, and a clear focus on customer impact," said Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of CleverTap. "Lohran brings deep regional experience, strong enterprise technology leadership, and the operating discipline required to scale our next phase of growth in LATAM. His appointment reinforces our long-term commitment to the region and to helping brands create more intelligent, personalized, and measurable customer engagement."

“I am excited to join CleverTap at such an important stage of growth for the company and for the Latin American market,” said Lohran Queiroz, Vice President, Latin America, CleverTap.“Brands across the region are looking for smarter ways to understand, engage, and retain their customers. CleverTap is uniquely positioned to help them do that through a powerful combination of data, AI, automation, and omnichannel engagement. I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and teams across LATAM to build on the company's momentum and create meaningful business impact.”

As brands across Latin America continue to invest in digital transformation, customer retention, and personalized engagement, CleverTap is well positioned to support this evolution through its intelligent, data-driven platform. With Lohran leading the region, CleverTap aims to deepen its presence across LATAM and help enterprises and high-growth digital businesses turn customer data into more relevant, timely, and effective engagement.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the world's leading AI-first, all-in-one customer engagement and retention platform, helping brands turn data into lasting customer relationships. Powered by its proprietary CleverAITM: Decisioning Engine and Agentic AI-verse, CleverTap enables organizations to maximize customer lifetime value at scale. Its unified platform brings together AI-powered segmentation, personalization, experimentation, journey orchestration, and deep analytics, seamlessly integrated with 100+ leading martech solutions.

With backing from global investors including Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ, and 360 One, CleverTap has presence across US, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Leading brands such as Soriana, Tenpo, Delivery Much, baz, Movii, wine, PicsArt, Levi's, IKEA and Burger King and 2,000+ customers, rely on CleverTap to drive measurable growth through meaningful customer engagement.

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ADITYA SANYAL

Director, Digital Marketing, CleverTap

+91 9177110080

[email protected]

ASHMIT CHAUDHARY

Associate Consultant, Archetype

+91 8850752121

[email protected]