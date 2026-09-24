MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) WCCP Closes XLabs Acquisition, Advances War Labs in NonLethal Defense and Security

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - WealthCraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) today announced the closing of its acquisition of XLabs Inc. through a completed share exchange, bringing XLabs' patent assets and related intellectual property into the War Labs defense technology platform. XLabs is now a wholly owned operating subsidiary, marking the Company's move from transaction execution to building its defense-sector business.

Jeff M. Pariano, Strategic Consultant to the Company, is expected to lead its defense-sector strategic efforts, working alongside management to build industry partnerships, advance business development and position War Labs for long-term growth. His initial focus is expected to include connecting the Company's non-lethal technologies with opportunities serving military, law enforcement and allied government customers.

“War Labs is building an organization focused on innovation, disciplined execution, and delivering meaningful capabilities to our military and government customers,” Pariano said in a previously published statement.“The problem set is real, the window is short, and the technology the Company is building is directly relevant to it.”

The next priority is execution: advancing technology development, pursuing commercialization opportunities and building the organization needed to compete. War Labs' non-lethal defense and security focus includes opportunities serving law enforcement, military, homeland security, correctional and allied government end users, alongside its broader defense and counter-UAS development interests.

To support that effort, the Company intends to recruit an experienced team of defense-sector executives, engineers and strategic advisers. The goal is to combine technical expertise, commercial discipline and government-contracting experience to turn the Company's technology assets into a foundation for sustainable growth.

The company continues to use the WCCP trading symbol. The acquisition closing is separate from the planned legal corporate name change, which remains subject to applicable corporate and regulatory processes.

Building Toward SEC Reporting and a Potential Uplisting

The Company also intends to pursue SEC reporting status and evaluate a subsequent uplisting to a higher-tier trading market or national securities exchange. Planned steps include preparing audited financial statements and required disclosures, strengthening reporting and governance, and working with securities counsel and independent auditors to determine the appropriate filing pathway.

These efforts are intended to strengthen transparency and broaden access to the investment community as the business develops. SEC reporting and uplisting are separate milestones subject to applicable requirements; neither is assured. The Company is not announcing a target market or completion timetable in this release.

About WealthCraft Capital, Inc.

WealthCraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) is a Las Vegas-based publicly traded holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XLabs Inc., it is building a U.S. defense technology business focused on non-lethal and lethal defense systems and counter-UAS munitions for law enforcement, military and allied government end users. Company information is available at .

About War Labs

War Labs is the Company's defense technology platform, built around XLabs' patent assets and related intellectual property. Its mission is to advance non-lethal defense and security technologies for law enforcement, military, homeland security, correctional and allied government end users, alongside broader defense and counter-UAS development interests.

Investor and Media Contact:

WealthCraft Capital, Inc.

WarLabs Defense Technology Inc.

Attn: Investor Relations / Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (702) 323-6704



Forward-Looking Statements and Securities Disclosures

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning XLabs integration, technology development and commercialization, recruitment, strategic leadership, transaction benefits, intellectual property, the planned rebrand, SEC reporting, audits and filings, potential uplisting and business strategy. Terms including“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“may” and“will” identify such statements, although not all forwardlooking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and assumptions, not guarantees. The Company does not claim the benefit of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results may differ materially due to integration challenges; capital availability; recruitment and retention; intellectual-property validity and enforceability; product development, testing and qualification; licensing and export controls; corporate-action processes; audit and filing completion; regulatory comments; reporting, governance, financial and market eligibility requirements; customer acceptance; competition; and economic or industry conditions. Patent ownership does not assure commercial success, regulatory authorization, customer contracts or revenue. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no securities may be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of securities by the Company will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws, and only to eligible investors in transactions exempt from, or registered under, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved any securities issued in connection with the transaction or passed upon the merits of the transaction or the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Completion of the share exchange does not constitute SEC endorsement of the Company, its securities or its business.

Source: War LabSectors: Aerospace & Defence