Virender Sehwag Reveals His Personal Favourite Innings, And It's Not Multan 2004

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is set to host the upcoming season of the streaming reality show 'Rise & Fall', has spoken up on his personal favourite innings.

He spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and said that while the world remembers his explosive triple century in Multan, for him, his best is his 1st Test cricket innings which he played against South Africa in November 2001.

He told IANS,“The triple century in Multan, 2004 is loved by many but if I talk about myself, my best innings was my first Test cricket. I played a lot of one day games earlier. Nobody thought I could be a test player. I got the opportunity, and I proved to everyone that I can be a Test cricketer”.

He knocked 105 runs from 173 balls in the 1st innings, and scored 31 runs from 36 balls. India scored 379 in the first innings, with Sehwag's 105 coming alongside Sachin Tendulkar's 155. South Africa replied with 563, before India were dismissed for 237 in the second innings. South Africa won by 9 wickets.

Virender Sehwag became the 3rd Indian to score a Test century on debut, and he did it against a formidable bowling attack of South Africa.

Elsewhere during the conversation, he was also asked about the title of Multan ka Sultan after he scored historic 309 against Pakistan in 2004.

He said,“I don't know who gave this title. I don't know who gave this title but whoever gave this title must be a media person”.

Sehwag was part of a 336-run third-wicket partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. He was eventually dismissed at 509 for 3, having made 309. Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 194 when India declared

Pakistan made 407 in their first innings and 216 in the second, giving India victory by an innings and 52 runs. Sehwag was named Player of the Match.