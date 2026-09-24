Sporting Events Key Catalyst For Qatar's Tourism Growth

Qatar is seeking to turn the international attention generated by major sporting events into longer-lasting tourism momentum by offering visitors experiences that extend beyond the competitions themselves, Qatar Tourism Chairman H.E. Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji has said.

“Mega-sporting events have marked an important turning point for Qatar's tourism sector,” Al-Kharji said during a panel discussion at the launch of Qatar Calendar 2026/2027, describing such events as a key catalyst in showcasing Qatar internationally.

He said Qatar Tourism's focus is now on sustaining that momentum by connecting major tournaments with the country's wider tourism offering, including luxury hospitality, cultural events and family-oriented experiences.

The approach comes as Qatar prepares to host a series of major international sporting events, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and the 2030 Asian Games.

Al-Kharji said these events provide an opportunity to further strengthen tourism while supporting Qatar's economic diversification objectives and the Third National Development Strategy.

The comments came during a high-level panel titled“The Role of Sport in Enhancing the Country's Image as a Dynamic Destination”, moderated by broadcaster Abdullah Al-Ali and featuring H.E. Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji and Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Thawadi, Executive Member of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. The discussion examined how Qatar can build on the infrastructure, expertise and international visibility developed through years of hosting major sporting events to expand its sports tourism sector.

Al-Thawadi said Qatar's experience in hosting major international events had demonstrated what could be achieved through long-term planning and a clear vision.

“Qatar has demonstrated to the world what can be achieved through ambition, long-term planning, and a clear vision,” he said, adding that the country's world-class infrastructure and accumulated expertise provided a foundation for hosting further international events.

He said the Supreme Committee's new mandate includes coordinating the national events portfolio, covering tournaments, conferences, exhibitions and other events.

Al-Thawadi also highlighted continued cooperation between the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Qatar Tourism and other stakeholders to develop a sustainable events ecosystem and strengthen Qatar's position as a global destination. The expansion of sports tourism forms part of Qatar's broader effort to diversify its tourism products and increase demand from international and domestic visitors.

Visit Qatar, the main promotional arm of Qatar Tourism, is responsible for marketing the country internationally while developing its cultural heritage, attractions and programme of events and festivals.

It also works to strengthen Qatar's position as a regional destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), supported by international representative offices in key markets and digital platforms.

With a growing pipeline of sporting and other international events, Qatar Tourism is seeking to leverage the global reach of these occasions not only to draw spectators, but also to encourage visitors to explore the country's hospitality, culture, entertainment and family tourism offerings.