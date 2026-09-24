Moecc Calls On Fishermen To Avoid Sensitive Marine Sites
The ministry stressed that choosing fishing locations away from sensitive areas helps maintain the ecological balance of Qatar's marine environment. Marine protected areas currently account for about 2.5% of the country's total area, with a national ambition to increase marine protection to 30% of Qatar's exclusive economic zone in line with longer-term environmental objectives.
The importance of protecting shallow marine habitats is underscored by recent environmental monitoring. The latest State of the Environment reporting notes that seagrass meadows are particularly important ecosystems, providing nursery habitats for fish and invertebrates, stabilising sediments, filtering water and storing carbon.
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