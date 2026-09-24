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Moecc Calls On Fishermen To Avoid Sensitive Marine Sites

Moecc Calls On Fishermen To Avoid Sensitive Marine Sites


2026-09-24 02:26:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has urged fishermen and marine enthusiasts in Qatar to avoid placing fishing nets over 'fashts' - shallow, rocky and reef-associated marine habitats that provide shelter, feeding and nursery grounds for marine life.

The ministry stressed that choosing fishing locations away from sensitive areas helps maintain the ecological balance of Qatar's marine environment. Marine protected areas currently account for about 2.5% of the country's total area, with a national ambition to increase marine protection to 30% of Qatar's exclusive economic zone in line with longer-term environmental objectives.

The importance of protecting shallow marine habitats is underscored by recent environmental monitoring. The latest State of the Environment reporting notes that seagrass meadows are particularly important ecosystems, providing nursery habitats for fish and invertebrates, stabilising sediments, filtering water and storing carbon.

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Gulf Times

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