UN/ Global Health Security: Qatar's Effective Contributions To Strengthen Pandemic Preparedness, Response

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Global health security faces extremely complex challenges and stakes due to growing environmental problems, the frequency of pandemics, escalating security crises and economic difficulties, as well as the reduction in financial allocations for specialized organizations, which limits the effectiveness of preventive programs and the control of epidemics and diseases, despite the growing international calls for collective action to protect humanity from the repercussions of any future pandemic.

Despite the progress of scientific research in the health fields, epidemics and pandemics remain among the greatest threats to global health security, straining health systems and undermining years of developmental progress. At the forefront is the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed seven million people, infected 700 million others, and paralyzed the world in 2020. However, other epidemics such as cholera, measles, polio, Ebola, malaria, and other viruses such as Zika, H1N1, H5N1, SARS, and regional diseases such as yellow fever and dengue fever should not be overlooked.

In light of these risks, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock will convene a high-level meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response on September 25, with the aim of mobilizing international support for pandemic prevention and proactive preparedness. The participants will be guided by the theme of fostering a multilateral and intergenerational approach to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics and public health emergencies, through the principles of equity and solidarity, with the hope of issuing a declaration supported by the world's governments. This comes after the historic agreement reached by the member states of the World Health Assembly on Pandemic Agreement in May 2025, which aimed to close the gaps revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and ensure equitable distribution of medical products and vaccines among countries to address any future health crises.

The pillars of health security are based on how to respond to disasters and the risks of infectious diseases and epidemics, nuclear, biological and chemical threats, disaster preparedness and response, managing risks that threaten the health and security of humanity, the effects of wars on health security, and the legislative and regulatory mechanisms for health security.

The delegations participating in the upcoming meeting anticipate heated discussions that may lead to the adoption of new agreements and legal frameworks that strengthen international consensus on anticipating and preparing for future pandemics, such as the adoption of a regulatory document through the WHO to unify the international response and impose clear rules for early warning, amending laws binding on countries to exchange advance and rapid information on new pathogens, strengthening infrastructure, establishing dedicated financing mechanisms to help low-income countries develop their health systems and build their local storage and manufacturing capacities for medicines, developing global digital monitoring networks to track mutations of viruses and epidemics before they spread widely, enshrining health justice and solidarity, along with equity in supplies, and supporting cross-border partnerships by strengthening cooperation between governments and international humanitarian organizations to ensure the rapid delivery of medical, water and food aid to affected areas.

Returning to international efforts to protect the international community from pandemics, the World Health Assembly's adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement on May 20, 2025, was an unprecedented achievement for global public health, after the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed vast gaps and disparities in the world's ability to prevent and respond to health emergencies, prompting countries to take practical measures to protect their populations and strengthen their healthcare capabilities.

Governments continued to consult with relevant stakeholders and experts to draft a treaty text, adopt an agreement, or an international instrument that supports pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts, or opens the door to negotiations on them, in the hope of reaching a legally binding international document that enshrines the principle of equity in the face of future pandemics, until the official announcement of the adoption of such an agreement came last year, and with it the door was opened for everyone to sign and ratify the full text.

Despite these encouraging signs of international consensus on adopting common approaches to addressing and preparing for pandemics, the reality is hampered by weak financial contributions from donors and limited self-generated resources for global organizations. This compels the UN, its affiliated bodies, and humanitarian agencies to launch annual appeals for increased contributions from countries, as well as to announce innovative initiatives such as the Global Initiative on Digital Health to enhance global health security, launched by the WHO and the European Commission in June 2023. The goal is to facilitate mobility and protect people worldwide from current and future health threats, including pandemics, through digital products for data exchange between countries for better health for all. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, with support from the World Bank Group's Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility and in collaboration with key national and international partners, launched two new regional pandemic preparedness programs in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, modeled on Ebola and monkeypox.

The Community Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness Programme (CP3) with the US Agency for International Development and the European Union Programme Partnership expanded to include 11 new countries: Burundi, Cambodia, Ivory Coast, Laos, Malawi, Malaysia, the Philippines, Tajikistan, Thailand, Vietnam and Zambia to prepare more communities to face epidemics and pandemics, bringing the total number of countries in which the International Federation directly supports epidemic preparedness programs to 48.

Despite six years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the world still remembers that pivotal event that caused a major shock due to its catastrophic repercussions on various levels: health, social and economic. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented rise in poverty, unemployment and inflation rates in 2020, and pushed the global economy to contract by 3%, and consequently affected nearly 3.3 billion workers (about 81% of the global workforce) due to preventive measures such as total or partial closure of workplaces, prevention of mixing, quarantine, and others.

One year after the pandemic, the results of the Global Health Security Index, which assesses the health security and capabilities of 195 countries according to six categories and 37 indicators, showed that most countries are still unprepared for pandemics, with the global average score across all countries reaching 38.9 out of 100. Not a single country scored in the top tier (the maximum level of preparedness and readiness to face pandemics), and the long-standing weaknesses in the architecture of regional health security around the world have become clear throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within that list, the State of Qatar topped the ranking at the Arab level in terms of preparedness with a total of 48.7 points, thanks to its great interest in its health security through the adoption and establishment of legal and practical systems and legislation that have strengthened its ability to face health changes and risks, and its steadfast commitment to preventing, preparing for and responding to pandemics in line with the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, which reflects the state's vision on ways to establish a healthy and sound society.

Qatar's contributions to the health sector are highlighted locally and internationally by its organization of dozens of global events in this field, such as the Ministerial Meeting for the UN Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York. Qatar highlighted its vision during the meeting for global health security and ways to confront pandemics, in addition to the need to mobilize financial and technical support in anticipation of any developments that may threaten global health and safety.

In 2023, Qatar called on the international community to dive deeper into strategies aimed at further raising the level of global health security and well-being, particularly in the context of the Summit on the Future, the UN High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance, and during high-level international meetings. Qatar emphasized the urgent need to mobilize significant political momentum for plans and programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics, with vulnerable countries having a share in them, within the framework of equitable health justice.

In the midst of the global race in the field of healthcare and protecting societies from pandemics in the wake of COVID-19, the State of Qatar increased its interest in the field of healthcare among the members of its society and placed it at the top of its priorities for decades by increasing reliance on the latest medical protocols, equipping hospitals with the best modern medical technologies and attracting the best medical and paramedical competencies and expertise. This commitment was demonstrated by the opening of the largest trauma and emergency treatment center in the region in 2019, and by its adoption of the Health for All initiative, which supports easy access to high-quality medical services, and creates an environment conducive to good health and ensures its sustainability.

Qatar's outstanding record in healthcare is further evidenced by the fact that all its municipalities have been designated 'Healthy Cities' by the WHO, making it the first country to receive this recognition. It also achieved a high rank in the Universal Health Coverage Index, which confirms the country's unwavering commitment to providing access to quality health services, promoting community well-being, and protecting against public health crises.

In addition, Qatar's healthcare achievements received global acclaim in 2022, with five of its hospitals being listed among the top 250 academic medical centers worldwide, and two of its hospitals among the top 100, along with its election to the WHO's Executive Board for three years and its receipt of the WHO World No Tobacco Day Award in 2022.

The significant investments in healthcare, preparedness, and a scientific approach have contributed to Qatar's leadership in maintaining one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world and high vaccination rates, as well as to the global understanding of the pandemic. The excellence of its healthcare programs has not been limited to this, but has extended to supporting global programs in the field of health security in the face of epidemics and pandemics. Through the Qatar Fund for Development, the State has provided humanitarian aid and financial resources to countries around the world worth more than $140 million, in addition to its close cooperation and strategic partnership with the WHO, and its active participation in the UN Summit for the Future in 2024.

In continuation of Qatar's generous support for international initiatives in the field of global health security, the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva unanimously adopted the resolution entitled 'Protecting Healthcare in Armed Conflicts' during its 62nd session. This was the first resolution that Qatar alone has drafted entirely, led the negotiations on, and submitted to the Human Rights Council, culminating in a broad consensus among member states, with 62 countries from various geographical groups joining in sponsoring it. This reflects Doha's growing role in leading initiatives within the Council and building consensus on priority issues at the international level.

When submitting the resolution for adoption, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah affirmed that the resolution was submitted in response to the unprecedented escalation in attacks on health facilities and health workers in situations of armed conflict, and the resulting grave humanitarian consequences that threaten the lives of civilians and undermine health systems in conflict zones. Her Excellency indicated that the decision is based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law. She stressed that providing health care is a fundamental right and an inalienable human duty, even in times of armed conflict and occupation.

Qatar highlighted in its statements the far-reaching effects of armed conflicts on public health, including the collapse of basic health services, the spread of diseases, increased rates of malnutrition and mortality, and the impact on maternal and child health and mental health services, with serious consequences for the most vulnerable groups, such as women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities and displaced persons, issues to which the resolution pays special attention.

Her Excellency also affirmed that the resolution emphasizes that protecting hospitals and other medical facilities is a legal obligation incumbent upon all parties to the conflict, and that targeting them or obstructing access to them constitutes a serious violation of international law, and may in some cases amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, which necessitates strengthening monitoring, documentation and accountability mechanisms, and ensuring that victims receive justice and reparation.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva indicated that the resolution stipulates holding a panel discussion with the participation of experts during the 66th session of the council in September/October 2027, in addition to preparing a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to be presented at the 67th session of the council in February/March 2028.

During the session to adopt the resolution, several representatives of states and groups made statements supporting it. They commended the initiative put forward by the State of Qatar and the consensual and transparent approach it adopted throughout the negotiation process. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of healthcare in armed conflicts.

In November 2021, Qatar and the WHO held a strategic dialogue aimed at discussing existing and future cooperation and partnership opportunities between the two sides, and aligning their priorities with the goal of identifying potential funding opportunities for programs and initiatives that seek to improve health outcomes and achieve health-related strategic development goals, with a focus on the Eastern Mediterranean and Africa regions.

Under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar has supported the WHO in the field of rapid humanitarian response in emergencies, in addition to its effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was confirmed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said, "the Government of Qatar is an important partner and supporter of WHO's mandate and programmes," and thanked the country for its commitment to providing flexible and valuable funding to the WHO.

Qatar also provided the WHO with generous financial support as part of its commitment to the Thirteenth General Programme of Work (2019-2023) to achieve its triple billion targets, which are: one billion more people benefiting from universal health coverage, one billion more people better protected from health emergencies, and one billion more people enjoying better health and well-being. In addition, Qatar supports the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) initiative to accelerate the development and production of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and to make them available equitably.

The Core Voluntary Contributions agreement signed between the Qatar Fund for Development and the WHO after the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to making Qatar one of the top 10 major voluntary donors to the organization in 2021. This received great international praise and recognition that continues to resonate to this day. WHO Representative and Head of Mission to the State of Qatar Dr. Rayana Bou Haka highlighted during the commemoration of World Humanitarian Day this year that Qatar has not only funded relief programs, but is constantly and increasingly seeking to play a role in creating development solutions.

Dr. Bou Haka also stressed that the presence of the UN in Qatar and its agencies at the UN Office headquarters in Doha is a recognition of Qatar's leading role in addressing the root causes of crises before reaching relief, noting that the Qatari partnership with UN agencies has gained special importance, not only in terms of contributions to supporting urgent humanitarian response and funding long-term programs, but also because Doha plays a pivotal role in defusing conflicts and disputes before reaching the stage of aid.

Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent's programs and projects in all regions of the world support international efforts to promote global health security by establishing hospitals, health and service centers capable of improving the lives of tens of millions of people in the African and Asian continents, and supporting the most needy communities with immediate assistance without any obstacles when there is an urgent need for it.

The State of Qatar has always stressed the importance of solidarity to achieve Health Without Borders in the belief that investing in global health and in the WHO is an investment in global stability, security and health. The WHO's work was supported in 2024 with a voluntary contribution of $4 million. The State, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, also participated in the high-level event of the Global Partnership Programme for Transboundary Animal Diseases in Rome, within the framework of strengthening international cooperation and exchanging experiences in the field of preventing transboundary animal diseases, and supporting regional and international efforts aimed at enhancing biosecurity and food security, which contributes to developing the system for responding to health risks and protecting livestock.

Qatar affirmed that strengthening the health of communities and adopting integrated health approaches is one of the foundations and pillars of global health security in the face of pandemics, including preventing the emergence of cross-border infectious diseases and international reporting, the extent of rapid response to them, and establishing an effective health system, contrary to what the COVID-19 pandemic revealed about the lack of high capacity and readiness of about 60% of the world's countries to contain diseases.