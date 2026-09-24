Qatar Participates In Coordination Meeting For Arab Interior Ministers Council's Meeting
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was led by Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, who serves as Head of the Gulf and Arab Affairs Section at the Ministry of Interior's International Cooperation Department.
The participants discussed several items on the meeting's agenda and made the appropriate recommendations regarding them.
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