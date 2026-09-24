Qatar Participates In Coordination Meeting For Arab Interior Ministers Council's Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 41st coordination meeting of the various agencies under the Arab Interior Ministers Council, held at the Council's General Secretariat headquarters in the Republic of Tunisia.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was led by Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, who serves as Head of the Gulf and Arab Affairs Section at the Ministry of Interior's International Cooperation Department.

The participants discussed several items on the meeting's agenda and made the appropriate recommendations regarding them.