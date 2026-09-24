Multiple Industry Honors Reinforce CSG/Netcracker Leadership In Customer Journey Orchestration And AI Innovation - AETOS...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The next phase of customer experience hinges on how well brands turn customer data into relevant communications, real-time action, and responsible, proven AI use. CSG ® and Netcracker Technology today announced that CSG has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q3 2026, with the highest possible scores in 19 of 23 Forrester WaveTM criteria. CSG Xponent, a best-in-class customer engagement platform, helps brands land timelier, more relevant communications that drive customer action, secure loyalty, and bolster measurable business results.

The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms states that,“CSG earns superior scores across the core journey intelligence and orchestration capabilities that define this market. Its excellent journey simulation, predictive intelligence, and decisioning capabilities help organizations evaluate likely outcomes before introducing changes into live journeys, improving decision confidence and reducing operational risk.”

Customers expect easier experiences, clearer communications, and responsible AI they can use with confidence. Xponent brings journey orchestration, customer communications management (CCM), and governed AI together to help brands deliver on those expectations. In the past six months, the platform has been recognized as a:

Leader in G2's Fall 2026 CCM Software category, a direct result of positive customer feedback on the platform's ease of use, flexibility, and proven outcomes. Leader in the QKS SPARK MatrixTM for CCM, Q3 2026, which reflects the evolution of CCM into a strategic layer to deliver intelligent, governed, and measurable customer experiences. Winner of the 2026 AI Breakthrough Award for "AI-Based Financial Services Solution of the Year," which recognizes our work helping financial services leaders deliver intelligent, easy customer experiences. Winner in the Business Intelligence Group 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, which honors our approach to practical, governed AI that wins customer trust and loyalty.

“Brands have more customer data and more ways to communicate, yet customers still encounter confusing messages and unnecessary steps,” said Katie Costanzo, President of Customer Experience at CSG.“That's why journey orchestration is so vital today-it allows brands to turn that knowledge into action, so they can spot customer needs sooner, communicate clearly, and make the experience effortless for the customer. We're energized to see the impact of CSG/Netcracker Xponent recognized across the industry's most prestigious analyst and award evaluations, as we help brands turn clear communication into measurable business results.”

“AI-driven journey orchestration, intelligent governance, and real-time decisioning are redefining how brands engage with their customers,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker Technology.“CSG/Netcracker Xponent helps brands move beyond isolated interactions by coordinating action across the customer journey and linking it to measurable business outcomes-from increased loyalty and revenue to greater operational efficiency. The recognition we've earned from leading analyst firms and industry awards underscores the value of applying AI with the governance and intelligence required to turn customer experience into a strategic business advantage.”

CSG/Netcracker Xponent connects customer profiles, journey analytics, real-time decisioning, and omnichannel communications to coordinate experiences across the customer journey. In The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms, Xponent received the highest score possible in 19 criteria, including“predictive journey intelligence,”“journey success and business impact analysis,” and“AI framework, governance, and responsibility.”

Read the full Forrester report and explore how CSG/Netcracker helps brands across markets orchestrate experiences that drive loyalty.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About CSG/Netcracker Technology

CSG/Netcracker, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps companies transform and grow by creating better customer experiences that make it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use, and pay for the services they value most. We combine complementary capabilities across AI-powered operations, customer engagement, monetization, billing, and payments. Our AI-enabled digital platforms and deep industry expertise help companies modernize operations, elevate customer experiences, optimize revenue, and accelerate growth. Together, these capabilities enable companies to build lasting customer loyalty at every interaction.

Visit csgi and netcracker to learn more.

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