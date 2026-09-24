The Only AI Crypto Lead Prioritization Solution Built With Law Enforcement, For Law Enforcement: Elliptic Launches Pulse...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Elliptic, the global leader in on-chain risk, today launched Pulse. Pulse puts crypto lead prioritization directly in the hands of every frontline law enforcement and government officer.

Crypto now touches every part of law enforcement, from the patrol officer on the street to the detective assigned to investigate the case. Pulse gives each of them a quick, accurate financial summary and a starting point: whether that's a crypto address on a suspect's phone, in a scam ATM victim's receipt, uncovered during a vehicle or pocket search, or found at the scene of an overdose, an arrest, or a seizure.

An officer can input anything that looks like a wallet address or transaction hash. Pulse identifies it, reasons over the result, and returns a summary in plain language, enough for the officer to decide on the spot whether the case needs escalation.

If a case needs further investigation, one click sends the full analysis forward, not just the evidence. The criminal investigations division gets the summary, the reasoning behind it, and the officer's field notes, tagged with a case number. This flows straight into Elliptic Lens for screening and Investigator for forensic tracing, or into the workflow the team already uses. The detective picking it up doesn't need to be a blockchain specialist either. Pulse already managed the analysis.

"We built Pulse because we see crypto across every law enforcement agency now, not just specialized units. It gives front line officers an instant result in plain language, so they can make faster decisions in the field,” said Jackson Hull, CTO, Elliptic.

Every decision runs on the same intelligence behind Elliptic's investigator-grade platform: over 99% of crypto trading volume screened, 68+ blockchains covered, 70+ actor categories scored against every wallet.

Government agencies and law enforcement are running into digital assets during routine operations. Pulse puts crypto expertise in every officer's hands, turning that split-second call into a seizure made in the field, so agencies can help victims fast.

Built to the Elliptic Standard

Pulse is built to the Elliptic Standard, the framework Elliptic published in September for governing agentic AI in on-chain risk.

Exceptional data quality. Every summary runs on the attributed intelligence Elliptic has built since 2013, not raw chain data: over 99% of trading volume screened, 65+ blockchains, 70+ actor categories. Intelligence good enough to act on in the moment, not just to reconstruct events later.

Model transparency and validation. No black box. Every summary shows the evidence behind it: the rules that triggered, the entities detected, the exposure and the flow of funds, with a plain-English summary of what it means. The officer sees why, not just what.

Human oversight by design. Pulse informs the officer's decision, it does not make it. It flags any illicit activity and points to the specialist team when a case needs to go further. The officer decides what happens next, and accountability stays with them.

Empowering the law enforcement professionals of the future. Pulse is built for the officer who is not a crypto specialist and never needs to become one. Training is built into the product, the summary is delivered in plain language, and the judgement stays with the person in the field.

Pulse is available now for law enforcement and government agencies. To learn more, agencies can contact ....

Learn more about Pulse here.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in on-chain risk, powering real-time compliance at agentic speed. Built for compliance from day one, our platform delivers the most comprehensive blockchain data and intelligence in the industry, combining unrivaled coverage, accuracy, and uptime so that exacting organizations can manage risk, achieve compliance, and power their intelligence operations with confidence.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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