Boomi Appoints Mike Hickman As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced the appointment of Mike Hickman as Chief Financial Officer. Hickman will lead Boomi's global finance and accounting organization, spanning financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, tax, and financial reporting. He reports to Boomi Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Lucas.

Hickman brings three decades of senior finance leadership in high-growth SaaS and technology companies, with experience across the full corporate lifecycle: scaling through IPO, executing a take-private, and integrating large acquisitions. He joins from Proofpoint, where he spent seven and a half years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Finance, helping guide the company through its $12.3 billion take-private and the $1.8 billion acquisition of Hornetsecurity while it grew its topline several times over. Earlier, Hickman held finance leadership roles at Adobe, built the FP&A function at Marin Software ahead of its IPO, and began his career at eBay and Vitria Technology.

“Boomi has built the platform: more than 30,000 customers, a network of 800 partners, and more than 2,200 employees. Scaling that profitably is the work ahead, and it is a finance challenge as much as a product one,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi.“Mike has done this at every stage of the corporate lifecycle: through an IPO at Marin, through a twelve-billion-dollar take-private at Proofpoint, and through acquisitions that had to be integrated while the business kept growing. He is joining us to help set the pace.”

“The hard part is never the growth itself. It is building the discipline that lets you keep growing,” said Hickman.“Boomi has the two things that are genuinely difficult to build: a platform global enterprises run their businesses on, and a market expanding underneath it. My job is to make sure our financial operations scale with the opportunity, in every region we operate in.”

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About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.

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