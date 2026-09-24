Parascript Acquired By Stakk To Create A Global Digital Trust Platform Focused On Combating Fraud

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ParaScript, an Al-powered document processing company, today announced that Stakk Limited (ASX: SKK) (“Stakk”), a company publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), has successfully completed its US$63 million (A$88.7 million) acquisition of ParaScript, LLC and ParaScript Management, Inc. (“ParaScript”), creating a scaled and profitable AI-native digital trust platform.

Stakk acquired ParaScript for its industry-leading AI-powered document processing and recognition technology, which uses advanced machine learning to process large volumes of documents with high speed and accuracy, helping organizations detect fraud earlier, prevent losses and improve outcomes.

The combined business becomes one of the largest AI-native digital trust infrastructures serving regulated industries, with more than 300 enterprise customers and more than 110 billion digital interactions processed annually across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Customers include many of the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

ParaScript's technology integrates into Stakk's SaaS platform, Digital Persona Graph, combining AI-powered document processing and recognition capabilities with identity, behavioral and contextual data to provide a more complete view of each digital interaction. This enables organizations to better identify AI-driven digital identity fraud and make explainable decisions in milliseconds.

The combined platform can support a broader range of workflows across regulated industries and jurisdictions, while its increased scale creates a continuously expanding intelligence base of emerging fraud signals. This gives customers greater visibility into evolving threats and strengthens their ability to detect and prevent fraud as new patterns emerge.

Emiliano Giacchetti has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Stakk IQ and ParaScript. Pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, he is expected to assume the role of Group Chief Executive Officer of Stakk Limited, giving him responsibility for the strategy, operations and financial performance of Stakk Limited and its subsidiaries.

“Stakk and ParaScript have come together around a clear and urgent global requirement: helping highly regulated organizations properly vet digital interactions, identities and documents,” said Giacchetti.“The combined group has the technology, intelligence, enterprise relationships and international reach required to address that challenge at scale. It also has a substantial contracted revenue base and a clear pathway to deliver the financial commitments made to shareholders.”

Stakk board member Arthur Lo added,“The completion of this acquisition establishes Stakk as an international digital trust platform at a time when the need for stronger AI-based fraud solutions has never been greater. As generative AI, synthetic identities, deepfakes and document manipulation continue to proliferate, this deal closes the gap needed to address one of the world's fastest growing markets.”

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually, touching nearly everyone in the U.S. and people in more than 15 countries worldwide whenever they send mail, write checks or interact with financial institutions and government agencies. Leading corporations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit parascript to learn more.

About Stakk

Stakk Limited (ASX: SKK) is a scaled, profitable and globally relevant AI-native digital trust infrastructure group focused on combating fraud. Its integrated platform enables financial institutions, governments, law-enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, insurers, telecommunications companies, and other regulated enterprises to establish trust across the complete interaction – from identity verification and document authentication through to fraud prevention, transaction authorization, and real-time contextual decisioning.

Stakk combines more than 30 years of proprietary AI-powered document intelligence with contextual Digital Personas, federated signal intelligence and pre-execution decisioning. The group serves more than 300 enterprise customers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Australia and processes more than 110 billion interactions annually, creating a continuously expanding intelligence asset that strengthens its ability to identify and respond to evolving AI-driven fraud threats.

For more information visit stakk.

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